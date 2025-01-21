Fairchild Gold Reports Anomalous Geochemical Results of up to 8.90% Cu Sampled from Outcrop at Its Copper Chief Property Near Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, January 21, 2025 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Copper Chief Cu-Au-Ag-PGEs property continues to demonstrate its significant potential for several types of mineral deposits, especially porphyry copper (PCD) ones in Nevada's highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt. Recent geochemical outcropping rock sample assay results reveal significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag), and platinum group element (PGEs) multi-phase mineralizations, further solidifying its standing as a very promising exploration project.

Click on this link to see Sample Locations

Exploration Assay Highlights

Copper (Cu):

The assay result of 8.90% Cu (89,000 ppm) in outcrop rock sample 350352 -Brecciated Dolomitic Limestone with calcite stockwork veining, with Malachite/Chrysocolla (Sandy South Mine) underscores the grade potential of the Copper Chief property.

Additional strong copper anomalies at Sandy North Adit and Rosella Mine validate the widespread distribution of Cu-Au-Ag-PGEs and PCD mineralization at surface.

Gold (Au):

Elevated gold concentrations, with a standout value of 1.075 g/t Au in Sample 350352 (Click this LINK to see picture of Sample) (Click here to see Sandy South Mine), highlight zones of strong localized Au enrichment, representing potential drilling targets.

Persistent gold anomalies across other samples, including Sample 350357 (Click this LINK to see picture of Sample) for 0.587 g/t Au at the Sandy South West Adit, indicate potential to find economically viable gold zones.

Silver (Ag):

Extremely high silver enrichment, with a peak grade of 515 ppm Ag (16.48 oz/ton) in Sample 350333 (Rosella Mine), reveals the property's polymetallic deposit potential.

Click here to see Sample 350333

Additional high-grade silver values, such as 49 ppm Ag in Sample 350357 (Sandy Southwest Adit), reinforce its multi-metal prospectivity.

Platinum Group Elements (PGEs):

While overall PGE values are modest, localized enrichment, including 0.518 ppm Pd and 0.139 ppm Pt in Sample 57160 (Lost Mine), suggest further exploration is needed of PGE associations with skarn or ultramafic systems.

Geological Context

The Copper Chief Property is located within a geologically favorable environment characterized by Triassic porphyritic granitic intrusive rocks, structural controls, and alteration zones. These features are consistent with:

Skarn-related mineralization: The significant base and precious metal grades and thermally generated amphibole-bearing rocks are aligned with skarn systems.

Porphyry-style potential: The widespread copper anomalies and associated alteration zones strongly suggest the presence of multiple shallow-depth PCD systems.

Project Lead: "Exploration has just begun at Copper Chief, we've got good numbers in our assays that give us the confidence to continue looking for Skarns and Porphyries. The Sandy Mines proved themselves in the assays, that's for sure, and we have a lot more to explore and discover: the Copperside, Smithsonite, December, Shanendoah mines, and lest we forget, the projects namesake, the Copper Chief Mine… we're just getting started."

-Aaron Mcbreairty (Project Lead)

Next Steps: Expanding Exploration at Copper Chief

Click HERE to see completed and future exploration map

The Copper Chief exploration team is advancing efforts to uncover the property's full Cu-Au-Ag-PGEs potential with the following plans:

Fieldwork Expansion

Targeting unvisited zones, including Copper Chief Mine, Copperside Mine, and others with historic sample and orebody grades up to 29.00% Cu. Helicopter-Assisted Exploration (Early February 2025)

Helicopter-supported mapping and sampling will focus on high-priority, remote areas. 3D Structural Mapping (January 2025)

Detailed 3D mapping to refine structural controls and exploration targets. Geophysical Surveys

Magnetic Drone Surveyto identify anomalies.

Induced Polarization (IP) Surveys to target sulfide-rich zones. 3D Modeling

Integration of geochemical and geophysical data to prioritize drilling targets.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

The rock samples described above, both current and Historic, were all taken or reported by persons who are/were or met the qualifications for being Qualified Persons under NI 43-101, Including Dr. Adolph Knopf (1918) and Dr. Donald F. Hewett (1931) of the U.S. Geological Survey. Fairchild geologists and consultants who took the recent are presently Qualified Persons. Fairchild project leader maintained the rock samples under secure locations and delivered them personally to ALS Global, an ISO-6000 certified analytical laboratory. ALS maintained the samples in secured locations and reported the analytical results to Fairchild in a proper, unbiased fashion.

Fairchild used ALS Global for 4-acid sample pulp dissolutions and PGM-MS23 and PGM-ICP23 gold-palladium-platinum fire assays and the ME-MS61m multi-elements package for the minor element analyses. All samples that had over-limits analyses for copper, silver, zinc were re-analyzed by ALS using Cu-OG62, Ag-OG62, and Zn-OG62 techniques, respectively, for these analyses. The samples were analyzed by ALS in its Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada laboratory.

OREAS standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample streams to check on the comparative accuracy of the precious- and PGE- assays received.

About the Copper Chief Property

Situated in Nevada's renowned mineral belts, the Copper Chief Property stands out as a high-potential Cu-Au exploration project. With robust geochemical results and favorable geology, it presents a compelling case for continued exploration and investment.

CEO's Statement:

"These analytical results, coming from samples taken in outcropping rocks, confirm clearly the mineral potential of the Copper Chief property and motivates the company to continue its exploration surveys. The multielement/multitarget characteristics of the asset was confirmed, with a special relevance to copper and to the Sandy Mines area.

The company will soon initiate enthusiastically another exploration survey, looking to all the property targets, defining new ones and refining the knowledge already acquired"

-Luis Martins, CEO of Fairchild Gold Corp.

QP Statement:

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.S., C.P.G. No. 10717, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the Copper Chief property on the ground numerous times since 2003, and reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the property and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Copper Chief Property, Nevada, and the Fairchild Lake Property in Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Luis Martins

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Fairchild Gold Corp.

info@fairchildgold.com

(866) 497-0284

