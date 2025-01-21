Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Sets Up Fractional Ownership Division

Company Will Use Licensed Blockchain Technology to Validate Asset Ownership Interests

FRANKLIN, January 21, 2025 - Silver Scott Mines Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets:SILS) ($SILS), a diversifying holding company, today announced the establishment of Silver Scott Fractional. The new division will allow individuals the ability to purchase fractional portions of high value assets. Depending on the assets, some will generate income to the holders, while others will potentially increase in value over time and may be liquidated at some point generating a potential profit.

One of the significant benefits of having ownership interests that reside on the blockchain is the ease at which one can sell their interest. Ownership can seamlessly buy and sell their interests without hassle. The opportunity to sell assets, buy assets or trade assets is simpler and more efficient.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. stated, "With a crypto friendly President, the opportunity for investing in classes of assets that would be difficult if not impossible for the average investor is now opened up. Some of the transactions we will partake in will require Regulation A filings and some will not. Since announcing our TrustNFT, we have received interest in participating in our blockchain opportunity in unexpected ways. We look forward to presenting some exciting opportunities in the near future."

About Silver Scott Mines Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc is a diversifying holding company. It currently holds crypto token, $NDAU, an interest in crypto Exchange Kraken, and just under 10% of Blockchain Company, Crypton Media. The Company is looking at acquiring majority interests of companies in healthcare, consumer products, digital companies and assets, cleantech and fractional ownership businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire