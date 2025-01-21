Gold Resource Corporation Closes $2.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has closed on the previously announced registered direct offering of 15,625,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $0.16 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million.

GRC did not retain a placement agent in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the Company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit the Company's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com.

