Sandfire America Announces New Board Member

05:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Jan. 21, 2025 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that Gemma Tually has been appointed to the Sandfire America Board of Directors effective immediately. This occurs in conjunction with Victoria Twiss stepping down from her seat on the Board.

Ms. Tually is the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer for Sandfire Resources Ltd. (Australia); 86.9% owner of Sandfire America's outstanding shares. Ms. Tually is a qualified solicitor with more than 20 years of legal experience working across areas including mining, dispute resolution, international trade and transport, finance, and corporate law.

The Company welcomes Ms. Tually to the SFR Board and extends its sincere thanks to Ms. Twiss for her contributions to the Board during her tenure.

Contact Information:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this document constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the appointment of a new member of the Board. In making these forward-looking statements, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the Company will receive required regulatory approvals. However, the forward-looking statements in this document are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



