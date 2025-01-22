Cruz Battery Metals Closes the Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project Acquisition

Vancouver, January 22, 2025 - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A40YSN) (the "Company" or "Cruz") announces that further to its news release dated January 10, 2025, it has closed a purchase agreement with two arm's-length parties to acquire a 100% interest in the 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project' located in the heart of Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. This new project consists of 29 claims completely surrounded by SLB's (formerly Schlumberger Limited) Clayton Valley lithium brine project. Cruz now has a footprint of 820 acres prospective for lithium brine in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Clayton Valley Ownership Map

James Nelson, President of Cruz, commented "We are pleased to close the acquisition of the 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project' which has access to the deepest parts of the Clayton Valley lithium brine basin and are completely surrounded by SLB's (formerly Schlumberger) claims. We feel that the timing of this acquisition aligns well with a shift from ferociously negative sentiment around lithium and EV's over the last two years, towards a more positive outlook. The recent data clearly shows that EV sales are increasing and the momentum for EV sales globally is in fact strengthening, not weakening. We feel domestically sourced lithium projects in 2025 will garner significantly more market interest than the previous two years. Management is excited to enter a period of increased corporate activity in 2025 and the potential growth this year may bring for Cruz shareholders."

According to a CNBC article dated January 2, 2025, China's push to develop its own electric cars hit a tipping point in July, with the share of new energy vehicles sold accounted for more than half all passenger cars sold that month, according to the passenger car association. New energy vehicles include battery-only and hybrid-powered cars. The trend persisted through November, which saw a penetration rate of 52.3%, according to association data.

On January 3, 2025, GM announced that for the fourth quarter, sales were up 21% from the year-earlier period. Electric vehicle sales jumped 50% for the quarter and 125% for the year, roughly doubling our market share over the course of the year. GM was the #2 seller of EVs in the U.S. across the second half of 2024.

Announced on September 11, 2024, Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.'s partner, SLB, has now completed a comprehensive technology demonstration and testing program as required to earn-in to the company's 100-per-cent-owned Clayton Valley lithium brine project (CV project) in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Pure Energy and SLB formed a partnership in May 2019, which provides for SLB to design, permit, develop and build a state-of-the-art pilot plant for direct lithium extraction (DLE) of lithium brines from the Clayton Valley property. The sustainable lithium demonstration plant, operated by SLB, currently is producing lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) product, a direct component of lithium batteries in mobile phones, electric vehicles and energy storage.

SLB has demonstrated completion of specific technical milestones to qualify the earn-in to 100-per-cent ownership of the CV project, which includes continuous production of lithium carbonate for an extended period and achieving a material quantity of lithium product in excess of a required purity threshold, which was verified by a third party.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement, Cruz has acquired a one-hundred-percent interest in the 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', by paying one hundred fifteen thousand dollars in cash, which covers BLM fees and staking costs, and issuing seven million shares that carry a four-month hold.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

