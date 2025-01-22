Wallbridge Announces 2025 Fenelon, Martiniere and Regional Exploration Programs

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM, OTCQX: WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") today announced its fully-funded 2025 technical studies and exploration programs at its flagship Fenelon Gold ("Fenelon") and Martiniere Gold ("Martiniere") projects, as well as regional gold targets located within the Wallbridge land package in northwestern Quebec.

Key elements of the 2025 program include the expected completion of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Fenelon project, continued exploration step-out drilling along known and potential extensions to the Bug Lake gold deposit at its Martiniere project, and generative exploration to test prospective greenfields targets within its 830 km2 property position along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend.

Updated Fenelon PEA

In Q1 2025 the Company plans to continue the advancement of its Fenelon project with the completion of an updated PEA which will build upon the results of the previously completed PEA (completed in June 2023). Wallbridge is currently evaluating a phased development approach involving a lower initial production rate to reduce up front capital and operating costs and then eventually transitioning to a larger scale operation.

The Company's technical team and Consultants are completing a range of trade-off studies that are focused on optimizing the underground mining, processing, and surface infrastructure plans based on updated capital and operating costs, and an updated mineral resource estimate for the Fenelon deposit. The results of these studies are being incorporated into the updated PEA which will be presented in an NI 43-101 Technical Report scheduled for completion before the end of the first quarter of 2025. Wallbridge's 2025 exploration program and the technical studies currently underway are fully funded. The Company's cash balance as at December 31, 2024 was $21.2 million.

"We believe that 2025 will be an important and transformational year for Wallbridge. By leveraging off of the results of the 2023 PEA for Fenelon and our 2024 exploration program at Martiniere, our technical studies and exploration teams continue to identify opportunities to unlock significant value at Fenelon, Martiniere and our broader portfolio of greenfields exploration targets. In 2025, approximately 65% to 80% of our planned drilling program will be directed at exploring the Martiniere gold system, with the remaining 20% to 35% to be allocated toward new discovery opportunities within the Company's broader regional land position," commented Brian W. Penny, Wallbridge's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to increased engagement with the market, and our stakeholders and shareholders while ensuring our strategy and milestones are effectively communicated in a timely, and transparent manner," concluded Mr. Penny.

2025 Exploration Program

Martiniere Exploration & Resource Growth

Results returned from the 2024 drilling program at Martiniere included multiple high grade gold intercepts from three satellite exploration targets along the Bug Lake structural deformation corridor within 100 to 500 metres on the currently defined mineral resource (see Wallbridge news releases dated July 31, 2024 and November 6, 2024).

During 2025 the Company plans to follow up on these positive results by completing an additional 10,000 to 15,000 m of drilling to further explore the Martiniere gold system and potentially expand the mineral resource. A first phase of drilling is planned to be completed from early March until May when exploration activities will pause for two months in observance of the annual Caribou calving season. Based on the results of the first drilling phase, a second phase is planned to commence during the latter half of July.

Fenelon, Martiniere & Regional Greenfields Exploration

Regionally, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 metres of drilling and related field mapping is planned with the objective of discovering new zones of prospective gold mineralization from the Company's growing pipeline of exploration targets along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend.

Figure 1. Wallbridge Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Land Package

(Highlighting the currently planned 2025 exploration target areas)

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this news release are Mark A. Petersen, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ AS-10796; PGO 3069), Senior Exploration Consultant for Wallbridge and Francois Chabot, M. Sc., Eng. (OIQ 43977), Manager of Technical Studies for Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend in Québec's Northern Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates.

Wallbridge's most advanced projects, Fenelon Gold ("Fenelon") and Martiniere Gold ("Martiniere") incorporate a combined 3.05 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.35 million ounces of inferred gold resources. Fenelon and Martiniere are located within an 830 km2 exploration land package in the Northern Abitibi region of Quebec.

Wallbridge has reported a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at Fenelon that estimates average annual gold production of 212,000 ounces over 12 years.

