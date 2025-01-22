Barksdale Resources Corp. Intersects High-Grade Sulfide "Exhaust" from a Larger "Engine"

Vancouver, January 22, 2025 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results confirm high-grade polymetallic sulfide mineralization in drill hole SUN24-002B, as introduced in Barksdale's news release dated December 12, 2024. The results show impressive grades of up to 3.1% copper, 842 g/t silver, 5.5% zinc, and 7.6% lead, in a series of stacked sulfide-rich horizons.

Polymetallic sulfide mineralization and pervasive siderite alteration spans a broad zone of approximately 100 metres, from a depth of 1270.8m to 1371.4m (100.6m) where the hole was lost (see news release of December 12, 2024, and below). The high-grade horizons vary in width from less than 1 metre to over 10 metres, showcasing the potential for significant mineralization at the Sunnyside Project (see Table 1: SUN24-002B significant intercepts). Chalcopyrite, galena, and sphalerite are the major components of the semi-massive sulfides, with notable amounts of silver and bismuth also present.

"The high-grade polymetallic mineralization and pervasive alteration looks like the exhaust stream from the kind of major, very long-lived carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) system we know sits next door and probably right below where the hole was lost," said Dr. Peter Megaw, Exploration Advisor to Barksdale. "The broad, repeatedly activated structure channeled astonishing amounts of mineralizing fluids and should be followed a little deeper into what we know to be the most favourable carbonate sequence in Arizona."

Table 1: SUN24-002B significant intercepts



From To Interval Ag Cu Pb Zn Fe Mn ft m ft m ft m ppm % % % % % 4169.3 1270.8 4177.8 1273.4 8.5 2.6 15 0.11 1.2 2.1 7.7 1.0 incl 4171 1271.3 4173 1271.9 2.0 0.6 28 0.24 3.0 4.0 11.7 0.7

4224 1287.5 4499.2 1371.4 275.2 83.9 31 0.09 0.4 0.4 8.9 3.6 incl 4224 1287.5 4251 1295.6 26.8 8.2 29 0.02 0.4 0.9 12.6 5.4

4224 1287.5 4230 1289.3 6.0 1.8 28

0.4 2.0 16.4 7.9 4227 1288.4 4233 1290.2 6.0 1.8 23

0.4 1.7 18.7 11.8 4242 1293.0 4247 1294.5 5.0 1.5 75

1.0 0.3 8.7 2.8 4247 1294.5 4251 1295.6 3.8 1.2 99



1.5 17.9 7.6 4264 1299.7 4270.3 1301.6 6.3 1.9 3



0.2 29.5 10.5 4421.9 1347.8 4456.5 1358.3 34.6 10.5 253 0.80 2.7 1.6 15.9 6.9 4421.9 1347.8 4428.3 1349.7 6.4 2.0 707 2.71 7.5 1.1 9.0 6.1 4421.9 1347.8 4425.1 1348.8 3.2 1.0 571 3.07 6.7 1.8 11.9 4.3 4440.3 1353.4 4447.9 1355.7 7.6 2.3 6

0.1 0.9 27.6 12.6 4447.9 1355.7 4450.1 1356.4 2.2 0.7 568 2.88 7.6 5.5 13.7 4.7 Note: the blank areas on this table do not represent assays deemed insignificant in terms of grade.

Depths reported are downhole drill depths and not true widths. Drill hole ended at 1,373m (4,507ft).

Photo 1. Chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and galena (lead sulfide) in a carbonate breccia. Drill core is HQ-sized (2.5 inches in diameter) and the shown interval is from 4422 foot depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/237989_45b4d5ec64291a42_002full.jpg

Drill hole SUN24-002B was lost at a depth of 1,374m (4,507ft) when the rods became stuck, and the hole had to be abandoned. Just before becoming stuck, it cut greater than 80m of pervasive manganiferous siderite (iron-manganese carbonate), both above and below the Jurassic-Triassic and Paleozoic carbonate contact, coincident with a major, repeatedly activated northwest trending fault. This siderite alteration is cut by the multi-stage high-grade sulfides, suggesting that the alteration and mineralization mark "exhaust" that followed the fault away from the underlying source of the hydrothermal system. Barksdale geologists believe that that source is a major mineral deposit, the "engine" that produced that exhaust. Had the drill hole continued to the target depth of 5,000ft, or more, Barksdale is confident that the hole would have gotten closer to that target mineral deposit in the most favourable Paleozoic rock section known in Arizona.

"The size and scale of the alteration and mineralization indicates a very large hydrothermal system operating at depth and simply put, SUN24-002B was lost short of that target and Barksdale is committed to continuing exploration to reach it," commented Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration. "The Sunnyside Project exploration results demonstrate that the potential is real for a major deposit discovery and we are bullish on its continuing success".

Photo 2. Chalcopyrite-galena mineralization within a carbonate breccia from 4,449ft depth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/237989_45b4d5ec64291a42_003full.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view - Sunnyside Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/237989_45b4d5ec64291a42_004full.jpg

Figure 2: North-south section across the plain of current drilling - Cu-Ag



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/237989_45b4d5ec64291a42_005full.jpg

Figure 3: North-south section across the plain of current drilling - Pb-Zn

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/237989_45b4d5ec64291a42_006full.jpg

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the ongoing diamond core drilling program, results therefrom and impact thereof, and the potential of the Sunnyside Project are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

