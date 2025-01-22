Beauce Gold Fields Outlines Winter Drill Campaign Along the Antiform Saddle Reef Structure

January 22 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF"), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce its planned diamond drilling campaign and bulk sampling program targeting high-priority zones along the antiform Saddle Reef structure. This structure is identified as the likely source of historical placer gold deposits on the Beauce Gold property, located in southern Quebec.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, stated: "Past drill results, combined with the newly identified anomalies, justify a focused drilling and bulk sampling program to explore the structure believed to be the source of the region's historical placer gold deposits."



Click Image To View Full Size

High-Priority Drill and Bulk Sampling Targets

The Company has selected targets based on its 2023 drilling and trenching program, which confirmed gold mineralization within the axis of a domed outcrop. Subsequent IP and geological studies have identified an 8 km-long antiform Saddle Reef structure. Geochemical studies suggest that this structure is the likely source of historical placer gold deposits in Saint-Simon-les-Mines to the southwest.

In this first phase, Beauce Gold Fields plans to drill seven holes, totaling 500 meters, across two key zones: the Giroux Zone and the Grondin Zone. Additional drilling phases will be planned based on results from these zones, as well as from IP Anomalies Three and Four (see BGF press release dated December 10, 2024).

Giroux Zone

Location: At the headwaters of Giroux Brook, a tributary of the Gilbert River. This brook was central to 19th-century industrial-scale placer gold mining.

Planned Activities: A trench, 150 meters in length, will be excavated to expose mineralized zones where overlapping soil and IP anomalies suggest antiform structure signatures. Two exploratory drill holes will be conducted, with additional holes planned based on on-site results.



Grondin Zone

Location: In the northwest corner of the Beauce Gold property in Beauceville, Quebec.

Details: This 600-meter-long section of the structure lies above drill hole GR 23-01, drilled in 2023 (BGF press releases: November 1, 2023, and January 18, 2024). Findings from GR 23-01: The drill hole crossed a 36-meter-long mineralized zone and intersected three distinct gold zones between depths of 11 and 24 meters. One of the zones returned assays of 1 meter at 8.5 g/t and 5.4 g/t Au over 2.2 meters. Mineralization is associated with stockwork containing sulfides and shows strong deformation, which led to core loss, particularly toward the end of drilling. Planned Activities: New holes will verify gold mineralization beyond a depth of 40 meters and test areas along the structure's strike on either side of hole GR 23-01.



The Company has submitted an "Autorisation pour travaux à impact" (ATI) application to Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources to secure drilling authorization. A drill rig will be mobilized promptly upon approval.

Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

www.beaucegold.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.