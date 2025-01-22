Altiplano Enters Sales Contract for Iron Concentrates Adding a Second Revenue Stream

Edmonton, January 22, 2025 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an offtake agreement with a Chilean private company to purchase the iron concentrate produced at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 30 kilometers south of La Serena, Chile.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments:

"We are very pleased to begin our iron sales generating an additional revenue stream to complement our copper/gold sales. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to sustainable mining generating benefits through the production of a high-quality product for specialty use in the local Chilean market. Revenue from the added revenue stream can be used to significantly cover corporate G&A and costs."

Highlights:

Plant capacity to produce 1,800 tonnes per month is based on a 40% magnetite content in mineralized material processed, typical of iron-oxide-copper-gold vein structures

Iron oxide produced at the plant ranges from 65-71% iron

Stockpile at the site is currently 2,500 tonnes.





Figure 1: Iron Loading for Shipment and Sale.



Figure 2. Flow Chart of the Concentrates Process



Altiplano has generated over C$22.5 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 6.95 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (December 2018 Sep 2024). Cash has been re-invested into exploration, new equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development and production and the completion of the El Peñón copper-gold-iron processing facility located 30 km from La Serena, Chile.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include a developing copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and development, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to provide scalable upside opportunities. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

