Angkor Completes Detailed Magnetics on Wild Boar Prospect to Confirm Drilling, Andong Meas License

GRANDE PRAIRIE, January 22, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR") announces the exploration progression at the Wild Boar prospect on the Andong Meas license with partner B.S.N and the issuance of options from the option plan for management and Board members.

Through December, the holiday season and into January, technical teams from both B.S.N. and Angkor have been completing electro-magnetic surveys on the Wild Boar prospect in preparation for drilling. The teams are undertaking advanced modelling on the gold epithermal veins on the Wild Boar prospect, which identifies and confirms drilling targets in the coming quarter.

Survey in the Field, working around farmer's harvested cassava, drying in the sun.



Technical team hires local village workers and explains the exploratory activities to village authorities and farmers.

The partner on Andong Meas, B.S.N. sent four geologists to work with the Angkor team to complete exploration activities in December, expecting to wrap up their work by late January and move to drilling both the Wild Boar gold prospect and the Canada Wall copper gold porphyry.

The Company also announces that is has granted an aggregate of 3,600,000 options ("Options") to Directors, Officers and consultants of the Company with such Options being exercisable at an exercise price of Cdn $0.09 per common share for a period of five years ending January 22, 2030. The options are granted under the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

