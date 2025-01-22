Aldebaran Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2025 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to 7,150,000 common shares at a price of $1.74 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. These stock options will vest over a two year period.

The Company currently has 169,914,120 shares issued and outstanding, along with 13,980,000 options (including the options described above) outstanding.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds a 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina and is proceeding to formalize an earn-in of an additional 20% interest. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, including the three main porphyry discoveries (Altar Central, Altar East, and Altar United) reported within a single conceptual open pit (report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see Company news releases dated November 25, 2024 and January 9, 2025).

