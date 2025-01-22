Rockland Resources Hires Gaia Life Capital Inc For Media Services

Vancouver - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL), announces it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated January 21, 2025, with Gaia Life Capital Inc.("GLC"), pursuant to which GLC will provide media content strategy creation and dissemination services.
Gaia Life Capital Inc. is a data analytics firm specializing in digital investor growth. This partnership will leverage data-driven strategies to enhance investor acquisition efforts.
"We are excited to have Gaia on board at this time as we ramp up our efforts on our Beryllium Butte project in Utah." stated Mike England, CEO of Rockland.
The agreement will be on a month to month basis. GLC will be paid $10,500 per month plus receive 240,000 options exercisable at nine cents for a period of one year, in accordance with the company's stock option plan.
GLC is arm's length to Rockland, and to the company's knowledge, GLC and its principals do not currently own any securities. GLC may, from time to time, acquire and dispose of shares for investment purposes during the term of the agreement.
The Company further announces it has set 280,000 options at an exercise price of $0.09 good for 2 years to consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England Email: mike@engcom.ca
Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
