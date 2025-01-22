SSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Consolidated Financial Results on February 18, 2025

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.
News release containing fourth quarter and full-year 2024 consolidated financial results: Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after markets close.
Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm EST. Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274 All other callers: +1 (412) 717-9224 For the webcast or to register for expedited access to the call: ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events
The webcast will be available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by dialing: Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 1783400 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 1783400
SSR Mining plans to provide its 2025 guidance following the completion of the Cripple Creek & Victor acquisition, which is expected within the first quarter of 2025.
SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
For more information, please visit www.ssrmining.com. E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046
