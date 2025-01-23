Target 1 Expansion Assays Up To 438 G/T Silver, 7.88 G/T Gold
HIGHLIGHTS
Highlight results for the drilling completed late 2024:
7.37m @ 4.16 g/t gold, 69.5 g/t silver, from 42m (MTH-EC24-01), including
4.00m @ 6.60 g/t gold, 48.9g/t silver, from 42m,
0.75m @ 2.53 g/t gold, 59.8 g/t silver, from 2.25m
13.90m @ 0.71 g/t gold, 34.6 g/t silver, from 1.50m (MTH-EC24-04), including
1.00m @ 4.15 g/t gold, 195 g/t silver from 12.0m
7.10m @ 1.87 g/t gold, 91.6 g/t silver from 163.9m, including
1.00m @ 7.88 g/t gold, 438 g/t silver from 170m
6.30m @ 1.08 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver, from 17.2m (CDH-167), including
0.80m @ 4.61 g/t gold, 109 g/t silver, from 17.2m
Drilling of the shallow mineralisation at El Cometa plus two further holes completed this month, completes the drilling with solid results in this highly accessible part of the Target 1 resource area ahead of the resource update.
This month, two drill holes have been completed at La Soledad, with further drilling ongoing, following up high-grade intercepts from Mithril's 2020-21 drilling in this area, then moving to Refugio West, ahead of the Target 1 resource update
The addition of a second drill is on schedule with the municipal access road upgrade for completion late March, allowing 35,000m of additional core drilling in the district throughout 2025, advancing the next two target areas and developing the large district geologic model
Mithril Silver and Gold Ltd. ("Mithril" or "the Company") (MTH:ASX, MSG:TSXV) announces drill results for the Target 1 resource expansion programme at its Copalquin District project, Mexico.
John Skeet, Mithril's Managing Director and CEO commented:
"Drilling on the eastern side of the resource update area at El Cometa has returned excellent near surface intercepts testing various structural orientations in this complex and highly prospective part of the Target 1 area. The El Cometa area has produced exceptionally high-grade intercepts crosscutting the broader, well mineralised zone. Importantly, these recent results support our interpretations in this area as part of the Target 1 resource update drilling. Drilling recommenced early this month with the drill currently at La Soledad, commencing the fifth hole for 2025, following up the high-grade mineralisation intercepted in 2020-21 within the Target 1 resource area. 2025 is a pivotal year for the Copalquin District with our Target 1 resource update, fully funded exploration program (with 35,000m of drilling), drilling at the next two exciting target areas, access road upgrade and expansive field work program, establishing Copalquin as the next of the many world-class gold-silver districts in Mexico's prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend".
COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, MEXICO
With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC resource at El Refugio (529koz AuEq @6.81 g/t AuEq)1supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 (see ASX announcement 01 March 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.
With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is developing into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.
Drilling is in progress at the Target 1 drill area where the current maiden resource drilling is scheduled to be completed by end of Q1 2025. Channel sampling work, using a diamond rock saw, has continued adjacent to the Target 1 area and immediately to the south towards the Copalquin creek, as highlighted below in Figure 1. Drilling is planned to commence with the second drill rig at the Target 2 area by April 2025.
Figure 1 LiDAR hill shade image with the historic workings identified across the district and 2020-2022 highlight channel sample results. Target 1 area current drilling location, channel sampling area and the high priority drill target areas of Las Brujas-El Peru and La Constancia-El Jabali. Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work.
Drill Results Discussion
Recent drilling successfully intercepted shallow mineralisation in the El Cometa area on the eastern side of the Target 1 resource area with multiple intercepts, adding, to the data for the upcoming resource update. The near surface (<100m down hole) cut-off for reporting the intercepts in the El Cometa area is lower (0.25 g/t AuEq2 compared with 1.00 g/t AuEq2 for >100m down hole intercept reporting) reflecting its potential for lower cost mining methods.
Two further drill holes have been completed in this area this month and the drill is currently on its third hole at La Soledad, all within the Target 1 resource update area. Drilling within the Target 1 area is continuing throughout the quarter, ahead of the Target 1 resource update.
El Cometa features a broad mineralised structure with cross cutting structures hosting very high-grade gold and silver, such as reported from drill hole CDH-159 in 2024 (33.00m @31.8 g/t gold, 274 g/t silver from surface)
Each of the drill holes returned reportable shallow intercepts. Drill hole MTH-EC24-04 intercepted further deeper mineralisation at 160.3m down hole with 7.10m @ 1.87 g/t gold, 91.6 g/t silver, including 1.00m @ 7.88 g/t gold, 438 g/t silver from 170m down hole. Drill intercepts are provided below.
7.37m @ 4.16 g/t gold, 69.5 g/t silver, from 42m (MTH-EC24-01), including
4.00m @ 6.60 g/t gold, 48.9g/t silver, from 42m,
0.75m @ 2.53 g/t gold, 59.8 g/t silver, from 2.25m
7.65m @ 0.23 g/t gold, 9.04 g/t silver, from 3.00m (MTH-EC24-02)
2.00m @ 0.63 g/t gold, 60.8 g/t silver, from 48.0m (MTH-EC24-03), including
0.50m @ 2.04 g/t gold, 197 g/t silver from 48.0m
5.00m @ 0.53 g/t gold, 29.4 g/t silver, from 84.0m
13.90m @ 0.71 g/t gold, 34.6 g/t silver, from 1.50m (MTH-EC24-04), including
1.00m @ 4.15 g/t gold, 195 g/t silver from 12.0m
7.10m @ 1.87 g/t gold, 91.6 g/t silver from 163.9m, including
1.00m @ 7.88 g/t gold, 438 g/t silver from 170m
0.80m @ 5.84 g/t gold, 233 g/t silver, from 109.3m (MTH-EC24-05)
2.00m @ 0.02 g/t gold, 75.2 g/t silver, from 11.0m (CDH-167),
6.30m @ 1.08 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver, from 17.2m, including
0.80m @ 4.61 g/t gold, 109 g/t silver, from 17.2m
Two further drill holes have been completed in the El Cometa area with drilling now in progress at the La Soledad area. Further Target 1 resource drilling is scheduled for Refugio West. Drill samples to-date are scheduled for shipment this week, and this will be ongoing throughout the year increasing with the addition of a second drill.
Figure 2 Central area (6 km2) of the 70km2 district mining concession area showing the locations of the recent and current drilling activity.
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many world-class gold and silver deposits.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and NI43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
2,416,000 tonnes4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver for 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver (Total 529,000 oz AuEq*) using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
|
TOTAL
|
2,416
|
4.80
|
141
|
6.81
|
373
|
10,953
|
529
Table 1 - Mineral resource estimate El Refugio - La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
* The gold equivalent (AuEq.) values are determined from gold and silver values and assume the following: AuEq. = gold equivalent calculated using and gold:silver price ratio of 70:1. That is, 70 g/t silver = 1 g/t gold. The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be approximately equal for both gold and silver at this early stage. Actual metallurgical recoveries from test work to date are 96% and 91% for gold and silver, respectively. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold. Actual metal prices have not been used in resource estimate, only the price ratio for the AuEq reporting. Formula for AuEq. = Au grade +((Ag grade/gold:silver price ratio) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery))
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.
Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2026 (option has been extended by 3 years). Mithril has reached an agreement with the vendor for an extension of the payment date by a further 2 years (bringing the payment date to 7 August 2028).
Figure 3 - Copalquin District location map with locations of mining and exploration activity within the state of Durango
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Ricardo Rodriguez who is Mithril's Project Manager. Mr Rodriguez is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Rodriguez has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rodriguez consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Qualified Persons - NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Table 2 Mineralised intercepts in reported drillholes above 0.1 g/t AuEq.
|
HOLE_ID
|
Sample_ID
|
From m
|
To m
|
Length m
|
Final_Au_ppm
|
Final_Ag_ppm
|
AuEq_70
|
AgEq_70
|
CDH-167
|
706001
|0
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
0.047
|
5.2
|
0.12
|
8.49
|
CDH-167
|
706002
|
1.5
|
3
|
1.5
|
0.091
|
4.7
|
0.16
|
11.07
|
CDH-167
|
706003
|
3
|
4.5
|
1.5
|
0.14
|
7
|
0.24
|
16.8
|
CDH-167
|
706004
|
4.5
|
6
|
1.5
|
0.078
|
10.1
|
0.22
|
15.56
|
CDH-167
|
706005
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
0.059
|
13.2
|
0.25
|
17.33
|
CDH-167
|
706006
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
0.382
|
6.4
|
0.47
|
33.14
|
CDH-167
|
706007
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
0.043
|
6.1
|
0.13
|
9.11
|
CDH-167
|
706010
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
0.014
|
21.3
|
0.32
|
22.28
|
CDH-167
|
706011
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
0.035
|
129
|
1.88
|
131.45
|
CDH-167
|
706014
|
15
|
15.6
|
0.6
|
0.117
|
5.9
|
0.20
|
14.09
|
CDH-167
|
706018
|
17.2
|
18
|
0.8
|
4.61
|
109
|
6.17
|
431.7
|
CDH-167
|
706019
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
0.196
|
20.2
|
0.48
|
33.92
|
CDH-167
|
706020
|
19
|
20
|
1
|
0.871
|
26.7
|
1.25
|
87.67
|
CDH-167
|
706021
|
20
|
21
|
1
|
0.239
|
11.2
|
0.40
|
27.93
|
CDH-167
|
706022
|
21
|
22
|
1
|
0.088
|
9.7
|
0.23
|
15.86
|
CDH-167
|
706023
|
22
|
23
|
1
|
1.515
|
39.4
|
2.08
|
145.45
|
CDH-167
|
706024
|
23
|
23.5
|
0.5
|
0.407
|
55
|
1.19
|
83.49
|
CDH-167
|
706026
|
23.5
|
24
|
0.5
|
0.094
|
4.4
|
0.16
|
10.98
|
CDH-167
|
706027
|
24
|
25
|
1
|
0.173
|
5.4
|
0.25
|
17.51
|
CDH-167
|
706118
|
266
|
266.65
|
0.65
|
0.321
|
5.2
|
0.40
|
27.67
|
CDH-167
|
706153
|
302
|
303
|
1
|
0.046
|
4.2
|
0.11
|
7.42
|
CDH-167
|
706171
|
321
|
322
|
1
|
0.064
|
6.8
|
0.16
|
11.28
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706178
|0
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
0.07
|
5.5
|
0.15
|
10.4
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706179
|
1.5
|
2.25
|
0.75
|
0.072
|
4
|
0.13
|
9.04
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706180
|
2.25
|
3
|
0.75
|
2.53
|
59.8
|
3.38
|
236.9
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706188
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
0.07
|
3.8
|
0.12
|
8.7
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706219
|
39
|
40
|
1
|
0.047
|
4.1
|
0.11
|
7.39
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706222
|
42
|
43
|
1
|
8.69
|
49.6
|
9.40
|
657.9
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706223
|
43
|
44
|
1
|
2.42
|
31.2
|
2.87
|
200.6
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706224
|
44
|
45
|
1
|
1.7
|
29.9
|
2.13
|
148.9
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706226
|
45
|
46
|
1
|
13.6
|
84.7
|
14.81
|
1036.7
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706227
|
46
|
47
|
1
|
0.746
|
63.4
|
1.65
|
115.62
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706228
|
47
|
48
|
1
|
2.01
|
170
|
4.44
|
310.7
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706229
|
48
|
48.69
|
0.69
|
1.175
|
64.6
|
2.10
|
146.85
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706230
|
48.69
|
49.37
|
0.68
|
1.005
|
57.2
|
1.82
|
127.55
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706231
|
49.37
|
50
|
0.63
|
0.079
|
2.9
|
0.12
|
8.43
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706242
|
59
|
60
|
1
|
0.035
|
4.6
|
0.10
|
7.05
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706249
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
0.143
|
1.3
|
0.16
|
11.31
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706252
|
72
|
73
|
1
|
0.119
|
3.7
|
0.17
|
12.03
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706255
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
0.056
|
6.1
|
0.14
|
10.02
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706257
|
94
|
95
|
1
|
0.167
|
2.6
|
0.20
|
14.29
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706258
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
0.097
|
1.8
|
0.12
|
8.59
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706259
|
96
|
97
|
1
|
0.166
|
2.5
|
0.20
|
14.12
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706263
|
109.3
|
110
|
0.7
|
0.086
|
2.2
|
0.12
|
8.22
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706264
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
0.12
|
8.3
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706265
|
111
|
112
|
1
|
0.234
|
1.4
|
0.25
|
17.78
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706266
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
0.228
|
4.1
|
0.29
|
20.06
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706267
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.14
|
2.6
|
0.18
|
12.4
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706268
|
114
|
115
|
1
|
0.094
|
1.2
|
0.11
|
7.78
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706270
|
116
|
117
|
1
|
0.218
|
1.3
|
0.24
|
16.56
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706271
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
0.255
|
1.1
|
0.27
|
18.95
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706272
|
118
|
118.8
|
0.8
|
0.147
|
1.3
|
0.17
|
11.59
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706273
|
119.47
|
120
|
0.53
|
0.135
|
0.6
|
0.14
|
10.05
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706274
|
120
|
121
|
1
|
0.101
|
0.5
|
0.11
|
7.57
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706276
|
121
|
122
|
1
|
0.115
|
0.9
|
0.13
|
8.95
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706279
|
124
|
125
|
1
|
0.099
|
2.8
|
0.14
|
9.73
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706287
|
131
|
132
|
1
|
0.197
|
0.9
|
0.21
|
14.69
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706289
|
133
|
134
|
1
|
0.08
|
1.4
|
0.10
|
7
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706291
|
135
|
136
|
1
|
0.083
|
2.5
|
0.12
|
8.31
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706292
|
136
|
137
|
1
|
0.202
|
8
|
0.32
|
22.14
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706293
|
137
|
138
|
1
|
0.101
|
11.5
|
0.27
|
18.57
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706294
|
138
|
139
|
1
|
0.079
|
8.6
|
0.20
|
14.13
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706295
|
139
|
140
|
1
|
0.077
|
5.1
|
0.15
|
10.49
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706296
|
140
|
141
|
1
|
0.187
|
22.9
|
0.51
|
35.99
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706297
|
141
|
142
|
1
|
0.228
|
6.1
|
0.32
|
22.06
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706298
|
142
|
143
|
1
|
0.132
|
4.8
|
0.20
|
14.04
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706299
|
143
|
144
|
1
|
0.148
|
5.2
|
0.22
|
15.56
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706301
|
144
|
145
|
1
|
0.133
|
5.4
|
0.21
|
14.71
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706302
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
0.17
|
3.2
|
0.22
|
15.1
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706303
|
146
|
146.6
|
0.6
|
0.169
|
1.9
|
0.20
|
13.73
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706305
|
147.4
|
148
|
0.6
|
0.084
|
1.7
|
0.11
|
7.58
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706306
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
0.091
|
2
|
0.12
|
8.37
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706307
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
0.109
|
1.7
|
0.13
|
9.33
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706308
|
150
|
151
|
1
|
0.099
|
2.4
|
0.13
|
9.33
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706309
|
151
|
152
|
1
|
0.113
|
2.7
|
0.15
|
10.61
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706310
|
152
|
153
|
1
|
0.104
|
4.6
|
0.17
|
11.88
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706311
|
153
|
154
|
1
|
0.108
|
8.2
|
0.23
|
15.76
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706313
|
163
|
164
|
1
|
0.135
|
8.4
|
0.26
|
17.85
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706322
|
171
|
172
|
1
|
0.079
|
6
|
0.16
|
11.53
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706323
|
172
|
173
|
1
|
0.087
|
6.3
|
0.18
|
12.39
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706324
|
173
|
174
|
1
|
0.059
|
4.9
|
0.13
|
9.03
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706326
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
0.089
|
3.4
|
0.14
|
9.63
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706327
|
175
|
176
|
1
|
0.184
|
53
|
0.94
|
65.88
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706335
|
201.15
|
202
|
0.85
|
0.057
|
10.2
|
0.20
|
14.19
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706336
|
202
|
203
|
1
|
0.57
|
9.6
|
0.71
|
49.5
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706337
|
203
|
204
|
1
|
0.165
|
2.1
|
0.20
|
13.65
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706338
|
204
|
205
|
1
|
0.117
|
1.2
|
0.13
|
9.39
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706339
|
205
|
206
|
1
|
0.069
|
2.2
|
0.10
|
7.03
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706340
|
206
|
207
|
1
|
0.159
|
4.1
|
0.22
|
15.23
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706341
|
207
|
208
|
1
|
0.092
|
6.4
|
0.18
|
12.84
|
MTH-EC24-01
|
706343
|
209
|
210
|
1
|
0.077
|
2.3
|
0.11
|
7.69
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706406
|0
|
1
|
1
|
0.152
|
5.4
|
0.23
|
16.04
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706407
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.07
|
16.6
|
0.31
|
21.5
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706408
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0.056
|
9.2
|
0.19
|
13.12
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706409
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0.217
|
5.7
|
0.30
|
20.89
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706410
|
4
|
4.8
|
0.8
|
0.193
|
4.9
|
0.26
|
18.41
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706411
|
4.8
|
5.6
|
0.8
|
0.137
|
5.4
|
0.21
|
14.99
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706412
|
5.6
|
6.6
|
1
|
0.136
|
6.9
|
0.23
|
16.42
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706413
|
6.6
|
7.7
|
1.1
|
0.658
|
10.7
|
0.81
|
56.76
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706414
|
7.7
|
8.85
|
1.15
|
0.123
|
15.5
|
0.34
|
24.11
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706415
|
8.85
|
9.95
|
1.1
|
0.131
|
11.9
|
0.30
|
21.07
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706416
|
9.95
|
10.65
|
0.7
|
0.145
|
8
|
0.26
|
18.15
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706417
|
10.65
|
11.7
|
1.05
|
0.056
|
14.9
|
0.27
|
18.82
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706418
|
11.7
|
12.35
|
0.65
|
0.096
|
6.1
|
0.18
|
12.82
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706419
|
12.35
|
12.85
|
0.5
|
0.103
|
14.4
|
0.31
|
21.61
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706420
|
12.85
|
13.8
|
0.95
|
0.247
|
10.2
|
0.39
|
27.49
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706421
|
13.8
|
14.75
|
0.95
|
0.147
|
4.6
|
0.21
|
14.89
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706422
|
14.75
|
15.5
|
0.75
|
0.081
|
1.9
|
0.11
|
7.57
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706424
|
16.5
|
17
|
0.5
|
0.086
|
4
|
0.14
|
10.02
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706426
|
17
|
18
|
1
|
0.09
|
3.2
|
0.14
|
9.5
|
MTH-EC24-02
|
706427
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
0.052
|
5.7
|
0.13
|
9.34
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799085
|
14.5
|
15.5
|
1
|
0.10
|
2.2
|
0.13
|
9.41
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799094
|
22.15
|
22.75
|
0.6
|
0.05
|
6.3
|
0.14
|
9.80
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799098
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
0.01
|
7.9
|
0.12
|
8.67
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799114
|
43
|
44
|
1
|
0.07
|
4.2
|
0.13
|
9.38
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799117
|
46
|
47
|
1
|
0.10
|
4.2
|
0.16
|
11.41
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799119
|
48
|
48.5
|
0.5
|
2.03
|
197
|
4.84
|
339.10
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799121
|
48.5
|
49.1
|
0.6
|
0.10
|
10.3
|
0.24
|
17.09
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799122
|
49.1
|
50
|
0.9
|
0.22
|
18.7
|
0.49
|
33.96
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799123
|
50
|
51
|
1
|
0.16
|
4.3
|
0.23
|
15.78
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799126
|
52
|
53
|
1
|
0.14
|
1.1
|
0.15
|
10.55
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799129
|
55
|
56
|
1
|
0.11
|
5.4
|
0.19
|
13.17
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799130
|
56
|
57
|
1
|
0.11
|
7.3
|
0.21
|
15.00
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799137
|
65
|
66
|
1
|
0.19
|
4.3
|
0.25
|
17.32
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799138
|
66
|
67
|
1
|
0.06
|
2.7
|
0.10
|
7.04
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799139
|
67
|
68
|
1
|
0.06
|
3.1
|
0.11
|
7.58
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799142
|
81
|
81.8
|
0.8
|
0.12
|
3.7
|
0.17
|
11.75
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799143
|
81.8
|
82.4
|
0.6
|
0.26
|
9.4
|
0.39
|
27.46
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799144
|
82.4
|
83
|
0.6
|
0.07
|
2.8
|
0.11
|
7.91
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799145
|
83
|
84
|
1
|
0.19
|
10.3
|
0.34
|
23.53
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799146
|
84
|
85
|
1
|
0.71
|
59.5
|
1.56
|
109.13
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799147
|
85
|
86
|
1
|
0.30
|
16.7
|
0.53
|
37.35
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799148
|
86
|
87
|
1
|
0.51
|
33.1
|
0.99
|
69.01
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799149
|
87
|
88
|
1
|
0.26
|
23.6
|
0.59
|
41.59
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799151
|
88
|
89
|
1
|
0.90
|
14.3
|
1.10
|
77.23
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799154
|
91
|
92
|
1
|
0.20
|
1.1
|
0.21
|
14.82
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799155
|
92
|
93
|
1
|
0.34
|
2.2
|
0.37
|
25.79
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799156
|
93
|
94
|
1
|
0.15
|
1
|
0.17
|
11.78
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799157
|
94
|
95
|
1
|
0.19
|
0.6
|
0.20
|
14.11
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799158
|
95
|
96
|
1
|
0.12
|
0.8
|
0.13
|
8.99
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799159
|
96
|
97
|
1
|
0.29
|
2
|
0.32
|
22.51
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799161
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
0.19
|
3.4
|
0.24
|
16.56
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799162
|
98
|
99
|
1
|
0.26
|
2
|
0.29
|
20.13
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799164
|
100
|
101
|
1
|
0.12
|
1.7
|
0.15
|
10.24
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799165
|
101
|
102
|
1
|
0.12
|
1.4
|
0.14
|
9.52
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799167
|
103
|
104
|
1
|
0.09
|
1.2
|
0.11
|
7.71
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799169
|
105
|
106
|
1
|
0.17
|
1.9
|
0.19
|
13.45
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799170
|
106
|
107
|
1
|
0.14
|
3
|
0.18
|
12.45
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799171
|
107
|
108
|
1
|
0.08
|
3
|
0.12
|
8.39
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799172
|
108
|
109
|
1
|
0.24
|
2.3
|
0.28
|
19.31
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799173
|
109
|
110
|
1
|
0.09
|
2
|
0.12
|
8.37
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799174
|
110
|
111
|
1
|
0.12
|
1.8
|
0.15
|
10.34
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799176
|
111
|
112
|
1
|
0.14
|
2.2
|
0.17
|
11.86
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799177
|
112
|
113
|
1
|
0.15
|
1.4
|
0.17
|
11.83
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799178
|
113
|
114
|
1
|
0.25
|
1.6
|
0.27
|
18.89
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799179
|
114
|
115
|
1
|
0.15
|
2.9
|
0.19
|
13.61
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799182
|
117
|
118
|
1
|
0.05
|
6.3
|
0.14
|
9.52
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799184
|
119
|
120
|
1
|
0.08
|
1.9
|
0.11
|
7.36
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799188
|
123
|
124
|
1
|
0.05
|
4.5
|
0.12
|
8.28
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799206
|
150.8
|
151.5
|
0.7
|
0.31
|
6.5
|
0.40
|
28.20
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799209
|
153.15
|
154
|
0.85
|
0.12
|
0.5
|
0.12
|
8.55
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799212
|
156
|
157
|
1
|
0.29
|
12.4
|
0.46
|
32.35
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799213
|
157
|
158
|
1
|
0.10
|
6.8
|
0.20
|
13.80
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799214
|
158
|
159
|
1
|
0.06
|
3.4
|
0.11
|
7.81
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799215
|
159
|
160
|
1
|
0.13
|
2.9
|
0.17
|
11.72
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799216
|
160
|
161
|
1
|
0.10
|
2.7
|
0.14
|
9.70
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799217
|
161
|
161.9
|
0.9
|
0.13
|
2
|
0.15
|
10.75
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799219
|
162.55
|
163.3
|
0.75
|
0.10
|
2.1
|
0.13
|
8.96
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799220
|
163.3
|
164
|
0.7
|
0.19
|
18.2
|
0.45
|
31.78
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799221
|
164
|
165
|
1
|
0.13
|
5.3
|
0.21
|
14.40
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799222
|
165
|
166
|
1
|
0.24
|
5
|
0.32
|
22.08
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799223
|
166
|
167
|
1
|
0.11
|
5.2
|
0.18
|
12.62
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799226
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
0.25
|
2.2
|
0.28
|
19.70
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799233
|
174.7
|
175.45
|
0.75
|
0.05
|
4.8
|
0.12
|
8.16
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799238
|
198
|
199
|
1
|
0.36
|
2.7
|
0.40
|
27.83
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799239
|
199
|
200
|
1
|
0.07
|
3.3
|
0.12
|
8.13
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799241
|
200
|
201
|
1
|
0.13
|
2.7
|
0.17
|
11.59
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799242
|
201
|
202
|
1
|
0.68
|
9.5
|
0.81
|
56.96
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799244
|
203
|
204
|
1
|
0.69
|
7.2
|
0.79
|
55.36
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799261
|
226.7
|
227.35
|
0.65
|
0.35
|
2.8
|
0.39
|
27.58
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799262
|
227.35
|
228
|
0.65
|
0.33
|
9.4
|
0.46
|
32.50
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799263
|
228
|
229
|
1
|
0.10
|
2.6
|
0.14
|
9.74
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799264
|
229
|
229.55
|
0.55
|
0.42
|
4.4
|
0.48
|
33.80
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799265
|
229.55
|
230.1
|
0.55
|
0.17
|
5.7
|
0.25
|
17.32
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799267
|
230.78
|
231.4
|
0.62
|
0.45
|
29
|
0.86
|
60.15
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799268
|
231.4
|
232
|
0.6
|
0.07
|
3.2
|
0.12
|
8.31
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799269
|
232
|
233
|
1
|
0.08
|
3.1
|
0.13
|
8.77
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799328
|
287
|
288
|
1
|
0.07
|
3.2
|
0.11
|
7.82
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799338
|
297
|
298
|
1
|
0.10
|
2
|
0.12
|
8.65
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799339
|
298
|
299
|
1
|
0.11
|
3.9
|
0.16
|
11.32
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799345
|
304
|
305
|
1
|
0.11
|
3.1
|
0.16
|
10.87
|
MTH-EC24-03
|
799353
|
311
|
312
|
1
|
0.14
|
0.9
|
0.15
|
10.70
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799362
|
1.5
|
2.7
|
1.2
|
0.35
|
7.9
|
0.46
|
32.05
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799363
|
2.7
|
3.9
|
1.2
|
0.14
|
5.3
|
0.21
|
14.82
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799364
|
4.5
|
6
|
1.5
|
0.12
|
11.2
|
0.28
|
19.53
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799365
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
0.62
|
33.4
|
1.10
|
77.08
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799366
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
0.54
|
15
|
0.75
|
52.73
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799367
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
0.75
|
31.2
|
1.19
|
83.56
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799368
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
0.37
|
19.9
|
0.65
|
45.45
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799369
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
0.09
|
12.1
|
0.26
|
18.47
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799370
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
0.08
|
11
|
0.24
|
16.67
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799371
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
4.15
|
195
|
6.94
|
485.5
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799372
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
1.48
|
62.5
|
2.37
|
166.1
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799373
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
0.45
|
28.1
|
0.85
|
59.81
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799374
|
15
|
16
|
1
|
0.58
|
40.3
|
1.16
|
81.18
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799376
|
16
|
17
|
1
|
0.08
|
11.4
|
0.24
|
17
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799386
|
68
|
68.95
|
0.95
|
0.05
|
3.9
|
0.10
|
7.26
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799387
|
68.95
|
70
|
1.05
|
0.12
|
12.7
|
0.30
|
21.17
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799388
|
70
|
71
|
1
|
0.13
|
13.9
|
0.33
|
22.86
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799389
|
71
|
72
|
1
|
0.13
|
15.1
|
0.34
|
23.92
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799390
|
72
|
73
|
1
|
0.32
|
23.9
|
0.66
|
46.02
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799391
|
73
|
74
|
1
|
0.24
|
12.4
|
0.42
|
29.13
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799392
|
74
|
75
|
1
|
0.17
|
16.4
|
0.40
|
28.23
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799393
|
75
|
76
|
1
|
0.14
|
8.6
|
0.26
|
18.54
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799394
|
76
|
77
|
1
|
0.11
|
14.5
|
0.32
|
22.48
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799395
|
77
|
77.9
|
0.9
|
0.17
|
8.2
|
0.29
|
20.31
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799396
|
77.9
|
78.4
|
0.5
|
0.16
|
4.2
|
0.22
|
15.33
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799401
|
104.2
|
105.2
|
1
|
0.13
|
2.9
|
0.17
|
11.79
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799409
|
141
|
141.5
|
0.5
|
0.25
|
3.4
|
0.30
|
20.9
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799410
|
141.5
|
142
|
0.5
|
1.05
|
21.6
|
1.36
|
95.1
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799413
|
143.5
|
144
|
0.5
|
0.09
|
2.5
|
0.13
|
8.94
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799415
|
145
|
146
|
1
|
0.08
|
3.3
|
0.13
|
8.97
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799417
|
147
|
148
|
1
|
0.14
|
24.3
|
0.49
|
34.31
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799418
|
148
|
149
|
1
|
0.17
|
16.2
|
0.40
|
28.1
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799419
|
149
|
150
|
1
|
0.08
|
7.6
|
0.19
|
13.06
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799420
|
150
|
150.45
|
0.45
|
0.83
|
5.8
|
0.91
|
63.62
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799421
|
153.3
|
154
|
0.7
|
0.61
|
12.1
|
0.78
|
54.66
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799422
|
154
|
155
|
1
|
0.12
|
3.5
|
0.17
|
11.97
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799424
|
158.95
|
160
|
1.05
|
0.03
|
5.2
|
0.10
|
7.16
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799426
|
160
|
161
|
1
|
0.03
|
6.3
|
0.12
|
8.54
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799428
|
163.9
|
165
|
1.1
|
0.75
|
36.8
|
1.28
|
89.3
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799429
|
165
|
166
|
1
|
0.18
|
8
|
0.29
|
20.39
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799430
|
166
|
167
|
1
|
0.38
|
19.9
|
0.67
|
46.64
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799431
|
167
|
168
|
1
|
0.86
|
22
|
1.17
|
81.85
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799432
|
168
|
169
|
1
|
2.40
|
30
|
2.83
|
198
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799433
|
169
|
170
|
1
|
0.73
|
91.6
|
2.04
|
142.91
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799434
|
170
|
171
|
1
|
7.88
|
438
|
14.14
|
989.6
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799435
|
171
|
172
|
1
|
0.07
|
3.5
|
0.12
|
8.26
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799436
|
172
|
173
|
1
|
0.09
|
2.3
|
0.12
|
8.32
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799437
|
173
|
174
|
1
|
0.12
|
1.2
|
0.13
|
9.25
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799438
|
174
|
175
|
1
|
0.09
|
1.1
|
0.10
|
7.19
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799439
|
175
|
175.45
|
0.45
|
0.24
|
5
|
0.31
|
21.45
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799442
|
177.5
|
178
|
0.5
|
0.09
|
1.4
|
0.11
|
7.77
|
MTH-EC24-04
|
799452
|
214
|
215
|
1
|
0.11
|
5.2
|
0.19
|
13.04
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799467
|
37
|
37.73
|
0.73
|
0.132
|
4.8
|
0.20
|
14.04
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799476
|
65
|
65.5
|
0.5
|
0.276
|
1.4
|
0.30
|
20.72
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799478
|
109.3
|
110.1
|
0.8
|
5.84
|
233
|
9.17
|
641.8
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799498
|
226
|
227
|
1
|
0.147
|
0.9
|
0.16
|
11.19
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799545
|
303
|
303.8
|
0.8
|
0.03
|
5.1
|
0.10
|
7.2
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799562
|
341
|
342
|
1
|
0.227
|
1.2
|
0.24
|
17.09
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799563
|
342
|
343
|
1
|
0.072
|
3.1
|
0.12
|
8.14
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799564
|
343
|
344
|
1
|
0.24
|
5.3
|
0.32
|
22.1
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799565
|
344
|
344.5
|
0.5
|
0.091
|
1.5
|
0.11
|
7.87
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799567
|
345
|
346
|
1
|
0.084
|
2.1
|
0.11
|
7.98
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799568
|
346
|
347
|
1
|
0.083
|
1.5
|
0.10
|
7.31
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799577
|
354
|
355
|
1
|
0.077
|
2.7
|
0.12
|
8.09
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799578
|
355
|
356
|
1
|
0.136
|
2.9
|
0.18
|
12.42
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799579
|
356
|
357
|
1
|
0.061
|
3.3
|
0.11
|
7.57
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799580
|
357
|
358
|
1
|
0.063
|
3.6
|
0.11
|
8.01
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799582
|
359
|
360
|
1
|
0.067
|
6
|
0.15
|
10.69
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799583
|
360
|
361.21
|
1.21
|
0.093
|
8
|
0.21
|
14.51
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799590
|
367
|
367.7
|
0.7
|
1.14
|
49.4
|
1.85
|
129.2
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799591
|
367.7
|
368.2
|
0.5
|
0.31
|
30.5
|
0.75
|
52.2
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799593
|
369
|
369.62
|
0.62
|
0.038
|
61.2
|
0.91
|
63.86
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799595
|
370.6
|
371.1
|
0.5
|
0.009
|
10.6
|
0.16
|
11.23
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799598
|
373
|
374
|
1
|
0.029
|
7.2
|
0.13
|
9.23
|
MTH-EC24-05
|
799599
|
374
|
375
|
1
|
0.031
|
5
|
0.10
|
7.17
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
• Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
• Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos.
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
• Core is sawn and half core is taken for sample.
• Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored.
• Visual review to assure that the cut core is ½ of the core is performed to assure representativity of samples.
• field duplicate/second-half sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples to determine representativity of the sample media submitted.
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
• Samples are assayed for gold using ALS Minerals Au-AA25 method a 30 g fire assay with an AA finish. This is considered a total assay technique.
Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by AgOG63 and AgGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique.
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress.
• The use of twinned holes. No twin holes have been drilled.
MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-/002 and UC-03. Results are comparable.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility.
|
Location of data points
|
|
• Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded for all holes. Locations for holes CDH-001 through CDH-048 and CDH-051 through CDH-148 have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision.
Hole CDH-005 was not surveyed
• UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
• Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results.
• The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 16 Nov 2021
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
• Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type.
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
|
|
|
Drill hole Information
|
|
|
Data aggregation methods
|
|
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|
Diagrams
|
|
See figures in announcement
|
Balanced reporting
|
|
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|
Further work
|
|
1 See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
2 See 'About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
