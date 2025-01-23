Irving Updates Progress at Its Omu Gold Projects, Japan

VANCOUVER, January 23, 2025 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Omu gold project, Hokkaido, Japan.

Omu Gold Project Update

In November, immediately following the consummation of an option agreement with JX Advanced Metals Corporation ("JX") over select areas at the Omu gold project (refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024), Irving, under the direction of JX, drilled a single, strategically positioned diamond drill hole, 24OMI-001, at the Omui historic mine site (Figure 1). This hole was shallowly oriented toward the south testing an area up to approximately 150m south of Honpi, the main vein that was mined during the 1930's. Beginning at approximately 35m down hole depth, hole 24OMI-001 encountered extensive quartz veining and silicification to the end of the hole at 101m. The objective of this hole was to determine if there are shallow, gold-bearing quartz veins and silicified ore that could potentially be exploited by surface mining. This work is viewed as part of the vision to make Omu into a new source of gold-bearing silica flux for use in smelters in Japan. Irving is encouraged by the visual results from this drill hole which is currently being logged, sawn and sampled for assay. During 2025, JX and Irving plan to drill an additional three such holes testing more parts of Omui for shallow veins and silicified ore.

"Irving is back to work drilling at both East Yamagano and Omu," commented Quinton Hennigh, director and geologic advisor to Irving. "2025 has a lot in store. The current drill hole being drilled at East Yamagano, 24SY-002, displays abundant quartz veins, a promising sign. The first hole we have completed with JX at Omui appears to have encountered a considerable number of shallow quartz veins, an encouraging start to the strategically planned search for shallow silica here. We look forward to having a steady stream of updates and news from both drill programs throughout the year."

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and a director of Irving Resources Inc. and has verified the data disclosed including sampling, through review of photographs of core prior to and after sawing and sampling, and analytical, through review of standard and blank analyses.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Figure 1: hole, 24OMI-001, at the Omui historic mine site.

