Troilus Strengthens Leadership Team As Project Development Advances

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) ("Troilus" or the "Company"), reports that it has expanded its engineering team with three key appointments, further strengthening its capabilities as the Troilus Project ("the Project") advances into the development and construction phase. The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Denis Rivard as Executive Vice President, Projects and Chris Sharpe as Vice President of Technical Services, effective February 1, 2025. In addition, Jérôme Girard will be joining the team as Process Manager for the Troilus Project, effective February 10, 2025. These additions underscore Troilus' commitment to assembling a best-in-class team to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits in Canada, bolstering the Company's technical expertise and project execution capacity.

Denis Rivard, P.Eng., has been appointed Executive Vice President, Projects, where he will lead the development of the Troilus Project, overseeing the assembly of a professional team to execute detailed engineering, procurement and construction as well as directing all pre-construction activities. Mr. Rivard is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience leading multi-billion-dollar mining, infrastructure, and processing projects worldwide. His extensive leadership experience includes senior roles at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., Ausenco, SNC-Lavalin, and WorleyParsons. At Freeport, Denis served as Regional Director of Projects in Africa, overseeing the delivery of major capital projects including the development of a cobalt refinery, the rehabilitation of the Nseke Hydro Power Plant and the management of pre-feasibility work on a $2.3 billion copper-cobalt project. Most recently, he served as Vice President of the Réseau Express Métropolitain ("REM") project at CDPQ Infra, where he oversaw the construction of Montréal's 65-kilometre autonomous light rail network-one of the largest fully automated transit projects in the world. Denis is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec ("OIQ") and holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

Chris Sharpe, P.Eng., has been appointed Vice President of Technical Services. In this role, Chris will oversee all technical and engineering aspects of the Troilus Project, liaising closely with operations and project teams to ensure optimal performance, compliance, safety, and cost-efficiency. With over 20 years of experience in mine planning, technical studies, and project management, he has held leadership roles at Centerra Gold Inc. and Minera Alamos. Most recently, as Vice President of Project Development at Minera Alamos, Chris oversaw long-term open pit mine planning activities of the Santana mine and Cerro de Oro open project, focusing on NI 43-101 technical reports, economic modelling, and mine design. Chris holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering from Dalhousie University and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Jérôme Girard, who has been appointed Process Manager for Troilus, brings over 25 years of experience in mineral processing, mine operations, and project management. Notably, he has a deep familiarity with the Troilus site, having held several senior roles during the mine's operation, including Mill Superintendent and Chief Metallurgist. Throughout his career, Jérôme has also held key positions at leading mining companies, including Cambior, Niobec, Goldcorp, Iamgold, and TMAC Resources, where he managed processing facilities, optimized operations, and oversaw the development of mining infrastructure. He holds a bachelor's degree in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University and is a member of both the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec ("OIQ") and Professional Engineers Ontario ("PEO"). Mr. Girard will report to Andy Fortin, who was recently appointed as Vice President, Operations and General Manager of the Troilus Mine.

Ian Pritchard, ICD.D, who previously held the role of Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Troilus will now assume the role of Senior Vice President, Technical Planning. Ian has played an instrumental role in shaping the technical direction of the Troilus Project, most notably leading the delivery of the May 2024 Feasibility Study, which outlined a generational-scale asset capable of supporting a 22-year, 50,000-tonne-per-day open-pit mining operation. In his new role, Ian will focus on coordinating all technical components of the project, ensuring seamless collaboration between internal teams, external consultants, senior management, and the Board of Directors.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, "The addition of Denis, Chris and Jérôme to our leadership team reflects an exciting new chapter for the Troilus Project. With engineering advancing, permitting well underway, and early works planned for this year, we are bringing together the leadership required to ensure the Project is construction-ready. Denis's extensive track record in managing complex, large-scale projects coupled with Chris's proven background in mine planning and development, and Jérôme's unique expertise in mineral processing and deep knowledge of the Troilus site will significantly enhance our capabilities. Their leadership will build on Ian's foundational work, which has helped establish Troilus as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in Canada. Together, this team will be instrumental in executing our strategy and unlocking the immense value of the Troilus Project as we move toward construction."

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

