SENDERO RESOURCES Corporate update and new Foundational Strategic Investing Group

VANCOUVER, January 23, 2025 - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") is pleased to announce the completion of the restructuring initiative, positioning the Company to achieve both immediate and long-term objectives. This initiative has the full backing of a new, high-caliber strategic investing group, reinforcing Sendero's readiness for a successful 2025.

Sendero is delighted to welcome the new Foundational Investing Group led by Peter Marrone, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Yamana Gold and Allied Gold. Additional shareholders include Pat DiCapo, founder and CEO of PowerOne Capital Markets, and Eduardo Elsztain, a prominent Argentine Industrialist. The involvement of these and other recognized industry leaders, with their extensive experience in the mineral sector and regional expertise, provides invaluable support and strategic advice to the board and management.

Having completed an initial comprehensive review of extensive historical data, the Company is progressing with the development of an updated exploration model. The Company looks forward to an updated geological model and the resulting exploration program aimed at unlocking the full potential of the Peñas Negras project. Located in the centre of the emerging Vicuña Copper-Gold Belt with its cluster of recently discovered copper-gold deposits, the Peñas Negras' impressive land position is early in its value-creation journey. The project strongly benefits from the region's advanced geological understanding, established infrastructure and the presence of world-class neighbors.

"We are delighted to have the full support of our Investing Group, which reinforces our belief in Peñas Negras' discovery potential. We are applying every tool in the explorationist's toolbox to accelerate the development cycle for our project." said Alex Gostevskikh Chief Executive Officer of Sendero Resources.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and multiple porphyry and high-sulfidation epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The centre of the Peñas Negras concession area is situated approximately 18 km southeast of Caserones mine operated by Lundin Mining, approximately 24 km northeast of NGEx Minerals' Lunahuasi project, and about 32 km north-northeast of BHP-Lundin Mining's Filo del Sol operating mine. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, holds ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option to earn an 80% interest on eight additional granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Peñas Negras Project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp,

Alex Gostevskikh Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@senderoresources.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company will be successful in closing the private placement on the terms outlined above, or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sendero Resources

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire