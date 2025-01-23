Geologica Introduces Antimony Targets at Topley

Vancouver, January 23, 2025 - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE: GRCM) (FSE: 862) ("Geologica" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce Antimony targets delineated by comprehensive till sample surveys across the Babine Porphyry Belt ("BPB"), (Levenson, 2002). The success of Geologica's exploration program is highlighted by till samples containing multiple >98th and >95th percentile Antimony samples within the Topley Claims ("Topley or Claims"). The Cortina, Pro, Gold Dust, Chris and Jill showings on the Claims are included in a large area with elevated Antimony south of Fulton Lake (Levenson 2002).

The timing of this exploration coincides with growing interest in antimony sources, as Chinese export restrictions have driven antimony trioxide prices to over $39,000 USD/tonne (https://www.deseret.com/utah/2024/12/25/china-banned-minerals-to-us/). China, which controls nearly half of global production and three-quarters of refining capacity, reduced U.S. shipments by 95% in October.

Topley Project

Cortina Showing

At Cortina, chalcopyrite and pyrite are present as disseminations and in fractures within a Babine Intrusion, particularly near contact zones with Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics (andesitic to rhyolitic flows, tuffs, and breccias). 2 km down ice of the Cortina a till sample contained >98th percentile for Antimony, 1 km further down ice the Antimony concentration dropped off to the >95th percentile, indicating a possible source up ice at or near the Cortina showing. A till sample 0.5 km Southeast of Cortina contained >95 percentile silver. These elevated metal concentrations may define a relatively large dispersal plume originating from the area of Cortina copper showing, suggesting that the mineral potential may be greater than previously thought. Saddle Hill volcanics occur in the vicinity of all these sites.

Till at a site about 4 km west of Cortina contains >98th percentile Antimony. Three adjacent sites contain >90th percentile Antimony indicating the source may be nearby.

Jill Showing

The Jill copper showing is characterized by pyrite and chalcopyrite occurring in disseminations and veins associated with a Jurassic Topley granodioritic intrusion and Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanic rocks (andesite, andesitic flows, tuffs, and breccias). Similar to the Cortina showing, 2 km down ice of the Jill, till samples contained >95th percentile Antimony and Copper, 1 km further down ice the Antimony concentration dropped off to the >90th percentile. The southeasterly decrease of copper, gold and antimony, suggests down-ice dispersal from or near the Jill showing. The site occurs over the Takla Group near granitic rocks of the Spike Peak intrusive suite.

About Geologica Resource Corp.

Geologica Resource Corp. is focused on exploration of copper and critical minerals. Geologica's Topley Copper Project is enhanced with Antimony and located in the BPB with excellent infrastructure. BPB is a very active area with major miners investing in junior explorers. The Company recently acquired the Titan polymetallic property enhanced with Silver (Ag) Antimony (Sb) and Tellurium (Te) as well as the Lincoln copper/gold property in the Atlin camp. Atlin is area with many operating and past producing precious and base metal mines.

The accuracy of the technical content of this overview had been reviewed by David Mark P.Geo. David is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, and a member of the Company's board of directors. He approves the technical content of this press release.

(1) Levenson (2002): Quaternary Geology and Till Geochemistry of the Babine Porphyry Copper Belt, B.C. Bulletin 110. Energy and Metals Division. Retrieved from

Forward-Looking Statements

