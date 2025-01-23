Trigon Further Expands Mineralized Zones at Kombat Mine, Namibia  Intersects 8 Metres at 10.44% Cu and 35.34 g/t Ag

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the results of the recent underground drilling at Shaft 1, at levels 1, 3 and 4 at the Kombat mine. The Company also wishes to address a correction to language used in its previous press release dated January 20, 2025. These confirmation holes were targeting orebodies adjacent to historic workings and close to existing underground development. True intercept width is unknown. The holes listed below have extended the known mineralization and mineable tonnes in the upper levels at Shaft 1 (see Figure 1, 2 and 3).

Figure 1 : Shaft #1 Drill Core from Level 1 Sub-level 1 - KWO-239 -- Figure 1 shows massive bornite adjacent to a stope at the end of hole (KWO239). (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights - Level 1 sub 1 (45 metres from surface)

KWO-238: 12 metres at 2.27% Cu and 30.41 g/t Ag

KWO-239: 8 metres at 10.44% Cu and 35.34 g/t Ag

Highlights - Level 3 sub 1 (105 metres from surface)

KWO-242: 3 metres at 6.81% Cu and 87.83 g/t Ag

KWO-256: 5 metres at 1.40% Cu and 21.89 g/t Ag

KWO-257: 6 metres at 1.40% Cu and 13.95 g/t Ag

Highlights - Level 4 (120 metres from surface)

KWO04L-319: 6 metres at 2.15% Cu and 41.20 g/t Ag

KWO04L-323: 5 metres at 3.08% Cu

KWO04L-324: 9 metres at 1.94% Cu and 21.73 g/t Ag

Drillholes KWO-238 and KWO-239 were drilled on the eastern margin of the Sublevel 1.1 of the mined out orebody, about 45 metres from surface. These two holes intersected significant grade approximately 24 metres from the closest historical drillhole results known as OMEG orebodies (refer to Figure 4). These orebodies are conformed with the regional strike-length of the Kombat trend (E-W).

Drillhole KWO-242 was drilled southwards, defining the orebody thickness which is extending to the East of level 3 sub-1. This area is about 105 metres from surface and the intersections were 5m long (refer to Figure 5). Similarly, drillholes KWO-256 and KWO-257 were drilled at angles of 15? to 30? to outline vertical continuity of the orebody. These holes also intersected mineralization between 23 and 25 metres, defining a clear zone of mineralisation (refer to Figure 6).

Drillhole KWO04L-319 was drilled towards the western margin of the existing development on level 4, about 155 metres from surface. This drill hole was aimed at defining the vertical extend as a follow up to the closest historical intercepts. Similarly, drillholes KWO04L-323 and KWO04L-324 were drilled on the western margin of the Level 4, where multiple intercepts were drilled between 4 and 20 metres from their nearest historical intercepts (refer to Figure 7).

Jed Richardson, CEO and Executive Chairman of Trigon, commented, "This follow up drilling is very encouraging in grade and intersection width and further increases our confidence in our mineral resource and reserve models as we continue to open up new stopes with high grade copper ore."

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC)

All sample assay results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance / quality control (QA / QC) program following E2941 ? 21 Standard Practices for Extraction of Elements from Ores and Related Metallurgical Materials by 4 acid Digestion with ICPOES finish. Drill core was sent to an independent laboratory, African Laboratory Specialists Namibia ("ALS"), for analysis. ALS is an independent laboratory, located in Kombat, Namibia. Core samples were prepared using the ASTM procedures. Sample size: 3 kg, crushed split to 250g weighed sample (+/- 0.5000g).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Andreas Rompel, Pr.Sci.Nat. (400274/04), FSAIMM, the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Correction Notice

The Company wishes to clarify disclosure in its press release dated January 20, 2025, regarding the planned transaction between Trigon and Horizon Corporation Ltd. ("Horizon"). The section previously titled "Proposed Strategic Sale of the Kombat Mine" has been revised to "Planned Strategic Sale of Trigon's Interest in the Kombat Mine."

Additionally, the statement "Trigon's management team continues to advance the sale of the Kombat Mine to Horizon Corporation Ltd." has been corrected to "Trigon's management team continues to advance the sale of the Company's interest in the Kombat Mine to Horizon Corporation Ltd. ('Horizon')."

Trigon currently holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. These licences form part of the Kombat Mine property.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the exploration drilling at the Kombat Mine, mineral resource estimate calculation, the Company's ability to produce a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, the prospectivity and mineralization at the Kombat Mine, the financial viability of Trigon, the Company's ability to complete a sale of the Company's interest in the Kombat mine, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the economic viability of the Kombat Mine, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Mine, the potential transaction with Horizon, the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

