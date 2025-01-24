Marimaca Announces Lodgement of Prospectus for Proposed Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2025 - Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce that the Company has lodged a prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") in relation to its proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Under the Prospectus, the Company will offer one hundred (100) common shares in the Company (the "Shares") in the form of CHESS Depository Interests ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$6.00 per CDI to raise gross proceeds of A$600 (the "Offer"). Each CDI will represent one underlying Share. The Prospectus will also enable the Company to comply with the admission requirements of Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, as part of its application for admission to the official list of ASX. The Offer is expected to open on or around Tuesday, 4 February 2025, and is expected to close on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, with the expected commencement of trading of CDIs on the ASX to be on or around Thursday, 13 March 2025.

The net proceeds raised pursuant to the dual listing on the ASX will be used for Marimaca's general working capital purposes, including to partially cover the costs of the Offer.

The Company has absolute discretion regarding the allocation of CDIs to applicants under the Offer and may reject an application or allocate a lesser number of CDIs than applied for by the applicant. The Company also reserves the right to aggregate any applications that it believes may be multiple applications for the same person.

A copy of the Prospectus will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. However, the Offer is only open to investors who are invited by the Company to participate and with a registered address in Australia. Investors outside Australia (including Canadian residents) may not participate.

The dual listing is subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

In accordance with section 734(6) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company advises in respect of the Offer of CDIs under the Prospectus:

the issuer of the CDIs is Marimaca Copper Corp. ARBN 683 017 094;

the Prospectus is available online for Australian residents only at www.marimaca.com or by contacting the Company by email at marimaca@tavistock.co.uk;

the offer of CDIs will only be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the Prospectus;

a person should consider the Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire the CDIs;

anyone who wishes to acquire the CDIs will need to complete the application form that will be in, or will accompany, the Prospectus;

the offer of CDIs under the Prospectus will only be made available to persons receiving the Prospectus in Australia; and

the offer of CDIs under the Prospectus will not be available to residents of Canada.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Hayden Locke, President & CEO, commented:

"As we move closer to a construction decision for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD"), and continue our aggressive exploration plans, a broader pool of capital will become increasingly important to our Company. We believe a dual listing on the ASX complements and enhances the strong support we have received from our TSX shareholder base."

"Our development strategy continues to gain momentum. We have submitted our permit application for the MOD and expect to have more clarity on anticipated timelines towards the end of February 2025, following reception of the first pronouncement by the authorities over our submission. The Definitive Feasibility Study is progressing, and we expect it to be finalized in Q2 of 2025 with its release to the market thereafter. We also continue to add high quality personnel to our expanding Owner's Team as we continue the transition from explorer to developer in preparation for a construction decision."

"In parallel, we will be following up on the exciting results of our recent step out exploration program at Pampa Medina Norte. We believe it offers considerable potential catalysts, particularly around growth in our mineral inventory, for our shareholders over the short to medium term."

About Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca Copper Corp. is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile.

The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the MOD, an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the DFS, led by Ausenco Chile Ltd. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the terms of the Offer, the completion of the Offer, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offer, the acceptance of the Prospectus by the ASX, the use of proceeds of the Offer and the proposed ASX listing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the Offer and the ASX listing may not be completed, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 28, 2024 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

