Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Green River will be entering the real estate development businesses, with a focus on the Edmonton and Northern Alberta region, beginning early in calendar 2025. The Company's primary business will continue to be exploration and development of its mineral properties in British Columbia. The new business will be a separate division involving a new senior manager with expertise and a track record of success in real estate development, particularly in the Edmonton region.

Edmonton, January 24, 2025 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("the Company" or "Green River") has signed a letter of intent to work with an experienced Edmonton, Alberta based developer and rental property manager to develop real estate projects in the Edmonton region. The Company intends to invest primarily in multi-family residential units, including new building projects.

A final agreement with the Edmonton based developer and property manager is expected to be signed by February 15, 2025. Further announcements and details on planned projects will be announced as they are finalized.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River comments, "Green River is not abandoning its primary business of exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. This diversification and expansion move is being made to generate cash flow and reduce our reliance on the capital markets for funding exploration. Having lived in Edmonton for the past 45 years, I have watched the residential real estate market go through many cycles. The City is currently experiencing rapid population growth as families move from other Provinces where real estate is priced considerably higher. The Edmonton market has not experienced the rapid price appreciation that has happened in parts of British Columbia and Southern Ontario in recent years. Prices are among the most affordable of the larger cities in Canada. Also, taxes are quite low compared to other Provinces, with Alberta remaining the only Province with no Provincial Sales Tax. Our initial focus will be on building smaller (8-plex) mult-unit rental properties for resale in established neighbourhoods. New zoning bylaws that came into effect at the beginning of 2024 have opened up an opportunity in that market segment. The developer and builder we will be working with have significant experience in that area of the market."

The Company expects to close within the next few days on its $900,000 convertible debenture offering which was announced late in 2024.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

