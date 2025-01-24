Sidney Resources Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Silver Monarch Property in Warren District, Idaho

Expansion of Precious Metals Portfolio Enhances Growth Potential and Strengthens Position in Key Mining Region

WARREN, January 24, 2025 - Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 40 acres of private patented property in Pony Meadows, Idaho, including the historic Silver Monarch mine, formerly known as the Keystone Mine. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth within the Warren District and underscores our commitment to revitalizing this historically rich mining region.

Silver Monarch Sample

A sample from the Silver Monarch Mine dump

Highlights of the Silver Monarch Acquisition

Legacy of High-Value Ore: The Silver Monarch mine, dating back to the 1870s, boasts a documented history of exceptional ore values. Historical production reports indicate yields up to $80 per ton when gold was valued at $19 per ounce.

Strategic Location: Positioned on the eastern end of vein structures within Sidney Resources' Warren Project holdings, the Silver Monarch property provides operational control entirely on private land, minimizing regulatory hurdles.

Modern Testing Results: Recent XRF testing has confirmed significant concentrations of gold, silver, platinum, and other valuable metals, including iridium and palladium. These findings reinforce the site's potential for scalable production.

Additional Vein Structures: The property includes a location mapped with five distinct veins, further enhancing its resource potential and providing additional exploration opportunities.

Leveraging Historical Data with Modern Technology

The Silver Monarch mine's historical shafts reached only 130 feet, despite geological evidence suggesting vein structures extend beyond 2,000 feet. By combining extensive historical data with cutting-edge exploration and extraction technologies, Sidney Resources is poised to unlock the full potential of these rich ore bodies.

Exposed vein at the Silver Monarch

Exposed vein at the Silver Monarch Mine

Silver Monarch Sample

A sample from the surface at the Silver Monarch Mine

Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability

The property includes the headwaters of Web Creek, presenting an opportunity for comprehensive water quality assessments. Sidney Resources is committed to:

Conducting detailed water testing to identify any historical issues.

Implementing advanced bio-remediation techniques where necessary to restore and preserve the ecosystem.

Upholding best-in-class environmental practices to balance economic opportunity with ecological integrity.

Quote from Leadership

"The acquisition of the Silver Monarch is a pivotal step in advancing our Warren Project," said Dan Hally, COO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "This strategic purchase allows us to fast-track exploration and production on private land while leveraging historical insights to identify high-value opportunities."

"The recent purchase of the Silver Monarch Property adds to an extensive mineral package already controlled by Sidney Resources within the Warren Mining District, central Idaho. The Silver Monarch was a group of patented mines centered on a vein stockwork system that targeted high grade gold and silver pockets similar to many of the other large producing mines of the district. Initial Geochem data taken from dump material in the fall of 2024 indicates the property has serious merit. Strategic base metals and REE's stand out from the initial sampling.

The Silver Monarch adds an additional +/- 40 acres of deeded patents that are strategically located and will be crucial for future mine planning. The purchase is a great fit and will play a key role in the strategy to expand operations to the south-east part of the district," said Steve Dobson, Chief Geologist for Sidney Resources.

Future Outlook

Sidney Resources plans to:

Accelerate exploration activities to validate deeper vein extensions.

Provide ongoing updates on development progress and economic assessments.

Demonstrate leadership in responsible mining practices that benefit stakeholders and the environment alike.

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTC PINK:SDRC) focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in the Warren Mining District of Idaho. We are committed to sustainable resource management and leveraging innovative technologies to create value for both investors and the community.

For more information, please visit https://sidneyresources.com/ or contact us at dan@sdrccorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire