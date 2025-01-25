Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement

Vancouver - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated January 16, 2025, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 9,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Beryllium Butte project in Utah as well as for general working capital.

Finders' fees of $21,800 cash and 436,000 non-transferable finders' warrants were paid to arm's length parties. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

