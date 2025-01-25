Early Warning Disclosure

VANCOUVER, January 24, 2025 - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") announces that as a result of the closing of a private placement (the "Private Placement") as previously announced on December 24, 2024 and December 30, 2024, two persons are required to announce their shareholdings in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues (NI 62-103). The Private Placement consisted of Units, each Unit consisting of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant").

1. Peter Marrone:

he has SEDAR filed an early warning report in connection with his holdings of securities in the capital of the Company on today's date. A copy can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca; he acquired beneficial ownership and control over 1,666,666 shares and 1,666,666 Warrants of the Company; he acted independently, and there are no joint actors associated with him; no securities of the Company were previously held; and he beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 1,666,666 Shares and 1,666,666 Warrants representing approximately 8.47% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 15.61% on a partially diluted basis.

2. Jeremy Gillis advises that pursuant to NI 62-103:

he has SEDAR filed an early warning report in connection with his holdings of securities in the capital of the Company on today's date. A copy can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca; he acquired beneficial ownership and control over 1,500,000 Shares and 1,500,000 Warrants of the Company; 1302580 B.C. Ltd. acted as a joint actor in association with his acquisition; he previously owned or controlled 189,276 Shares of the Company; and he beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 1,689,276 Common Shares and 1,500,000 Common Share purchase warrants representing approximately 8.58% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 15.05% on a partially diluted basis.

Either of the above persons ("Investors") may acquire additional securities of the Company, or may sell some or all of the securities now held by them from time to time in the future, but neither has present intentions in either regard. While the Investors do not presently have any plans or intentions to do any of the following, they will be working with the Company to seek new business opportunities, and as such may (a) undertake a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries; (b) sell or transfer any other material assets to the Company; or cause the Company to sell or dispose of any of its material assets; (c) change the board of directors or management of the Company, including changing the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on its board; (d) effect a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the Company; (e) effect a material change in the Company's business or corporate structure; (f) effect a change in the Company's charter, bylaws or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of the Company by any person or company; (g) cause the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada; (h) solicit proxies from securityholders; or (i) any action similar to any of those enumerated above.

