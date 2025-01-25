Giant Mining Corp. Continues Engagement with RESPEC for Evaluation and Technical Services at Majuba Hill Copper Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is continuing the engagement with RESPEC in Reno, Nevada to provide guidance for the Majuba Hill Copper Project as the Company begins the 2025 drilling program.

RESPEC is an International group that applies engineering, applied sciences and technology to natural resources and has extensive experience in the Mineral and Exploration industry throughout Nevada and the western United States. RESPEC was founded in 1969 with over 600 employees and over USD $112 Million in Revenue (2022).

RESPEC in its efforts to publish a NI 43-101 Report at Majuba Hill will take in to account the following critical attributes of Majuba Hill:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer

Drilling: 83,925 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.

Expandability: IP Survey, deep drilling, step out drilling all suggest expandability with expansion open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

David Greenway, CEO stated, "I am very pleased that we have reached this stage at Majuba Hill. We look forward to having RESPEC as advisors to the Giant Mining Corp. technical team. Their work will provide a solid technical base for us to be able to provide an impartial, objective model for the project."

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

