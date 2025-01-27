Arbor Metals Announces Phase 2 Drilling at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver, January 26th, 2025 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce its intention to commence Phase 2 diamond drilling at its wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Corvette Lake Lithium Camp, Eeyou-Istchee Baie-James territory in Quebec North region. The Phase 1 drilling campaign successfully completed a total of 10 NQ2 holes, for a combined drilling length of 1,913 meters. Assays from the Phase 1 program are expected in the near term.

The fully funded 2025 Phase 2 program is scheduled to commence February 2025, and calls for up to 6000m of NQ2 holes on its Jarnet claims. Concurrently, the Company has applied for an ATI to expand the program to include several high-value targets on the Firebird, Corvette and St. Pierre claims. The Company is progressing in defining targets and drilling approach.

Phase 1 in late 2024 drilling focused on six target areas within the Jarnet 1 and Jarnet 2 claim groups. These targets were selected based on anomalous soil and rock samples, in conjunction with geophysical interpretations performed earlier in the year. Hole depths ranged from 89 meters to 302 meters, and the drilling yielded 663 core samples which have been sent for immediate laboratory analysis with quality control material.

Granitic pegmatites were encountered and sampled in nine of the ten drill holes, covering five of the six target areas. Notably, molybdenite was observed in pegmatitic quartz veins in five drill holes across three separate target zones. These veins are hosted in quartz monzonite.

Phase 1 drilling was performed by Forage et Construction Muskw, a joint venture between Forage Fusion Drilling and the Cree community, represented by Saskounan. Muskw, based in Chisasibi, Quebec, is co-owned and predominantly operated by local and Indigenous stakeholders. Muskw's involvement exemplifies the success of local and Indigenous ownership and reinforces Arbor's commitment to community engagement and economic development in the regions where it operates. Arbor extends its sincere gratitude to Muskw for their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to the project.

We are excited to continue advancing the Jarnet Lithium Project with the upcoming Phase 2 drill program," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "We anticipate the results from our Phase 1 program will confirm the lithium potential of the project, and we are eager to expand our efforts with the additional drilling. As we move into Phase 2, we are confident that we are on the right path to unlocking the potential of Jarnet. We remain committed to driving forward the development of this high-potential project."

Arbor is committed to conducting all of its exploration activities with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental guidelines and strives to minimize its environmental footprint. Furthermore, Arbor continues to work collaboratively with local tribes and other stakeholders to ensure its activities are aligned with the needs and concerns of the communities in which it operates.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

