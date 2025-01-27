BeMetals Commences Core Drilling Program at The Pangeni Copper Exploration Project

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2019 - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET) ("BeMetals" or the "Company")is pleased to announce the commencement of BeMetals' initial core drilling program at the Pangeni Copper Exploration Project ("Pangeni Project" or the "Project"), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the "Zambian Copperbelt"). This program will comprise approximately six shallow core boreholes totaling some 1,400 metres of drilling to test three high-priority targets. The Pangeni Project exploration licence totals 575km2 in an area where the prospective extensions to the Zambian Copperbelt are covered by a thin veneer of Kalahari sands. See Figure 1 for property location.

Highlights of the PLANNED 2019 CORE drilling Program

Three high-priority drill targets, H1, D2 and E2, have been selected for follow-up core drilling based upon compelling copper geochemical results of aircore drilling completed in the 2018 field season, and geological interpretation of airborne magnetic data. See Figure 2.

These results include; D2 Target: the highest tenor copper sample from the aircore programs to date on the property, of 1,459 parts per million ("ppm") copper ("Cu") in borehole D2-09 (See Figure 2). This sample is at a depth of 27 metres, some 3 metres below Kalahari sand. H1 Target: as identified by aircore boreholes H1-05 and H1-07 that returned 703 ppm and 269 ppm Cu respectively where thickness of Kalahari cover on this line averages some 26 metres. E2 Target: defined as a broad anomalous zone including 632 ppm, 565 ppm, and 530 ppm Cu from boreholes E2-05, E2-04 and E2-03 respectively. The Kalahari cover thickness across this line averages 24 metres.



[For details of the above sampling analysis see Quality Assurance & Quality Control section below]

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals, commented, "We are excited to be conducting our initial core drilling program at the Pangeni Project this field season. This region of the Zambian Copperbelt has seen very little historical exploration but last year's aircore programs were very successful in generating three compelling targets. Based on our 2018 aircore results, and a limited amount of core drilling (1,000m) by Antofagasta Minerals in 2016, we believe this round of core drilling will confirm the prospectivity of this Project to deliver, potentially tier one scale, copper discoveries through the identification of copper sulphide mineralization and associated alteration systems."

In 2018, BeMetals completed two phases of aircore drilling which totalled some 3,600 metres in 113 boreholes on the Pangeni property. Figure2 below shows the range of copper values returned from both phases of aircore drilling, plotted on a geological interpretation map based upon high resolution aeromagnetic data acquired over the property. Importantly the modelled thickness of Kalahari cover units and interpreted bed rock geology from the aeromagnetic data were ground-truthed by the results of the aircore drilling. This exploration methodology utilising cost effective aircore drilling provided efficient money-in-the-ground focused deployment of funds.

The Company has just commenced core drilling at the Project and expects to complete approximately two holes at each target. A single drill rig is being used for the drilling program and the initial drilling results are expected to be released late in the third quarter of 2019. Further updates will be reported as the drilling program progresses and future programs will be determined after the Company has collected and reviewed all the data from this year's drilling campaign.

Figure 1. Pangeni Copper Project Location Map

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/550672/bddad1c5-830c-4ab0-9c2e-913a6e5ffc8e.png

Figure 2: Plan View of Phase 1 & 2 Aircore Results (Copper ppm) & License Scale Magnetic Interpretation of Bedrock Geology

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/550672/6b9f1107-8d2b-47d9-8a19-207bb1626c52.jpeg

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for the D2, H1 and E2 targets were analyzed by an independent laboratory, Intertek Genalysis of Australia. These results were determined using multi-acid, near total digest, and analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry ("OES"). They compare favourably with the initial pXRF results and support the vigorous sampling protocol implemented for the field operations.

Field operations and management have been provided by Remote Exploration Services ("RES") an independent geological consulting and contracting company. The aircore drilling was conducted by Blurock Mining Services, of Kitwe, Zambia. Details of the sampling protocol were provided in BeMetals news release "BeMetals Returns Positive Results From Phase 1 Aircore Drilling Program At Pangeni Copper Project," dated November 15, 2018, available on www.bemetalscorp.com and SEDAR.

pangeni copper exploration project

The Pangeni Project is located on the western extension of the Zambian Copperbelt, within the Lufilian Arc, underlain by Katangan Supergroup metasediments situated unconformably on basement schists and gneisses, which are covered by a thin veneer of Kalahari sands. The open pit Sentinel Copper Mine is operated by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. some 130 kilometres to the northeast of the Pangeni Project. A number of major international mining companies have identified this region of the Zambian Copperbelt to be prospective for the discovery of tier one copper mines and are also conducting extensive exploration work in this area.

The Pangeni Project property is geologically prospective for the following deposit types; Basement-hosted Cu (analogues: the Lumwana Deposit, Nyungu Prospect), Sediment-hosted stratiform Cu-Co (analogues: Nchanga, Konkola, Nkana, and Mufulira Deposits), other Domes Region Deposits e.g. Sentinel, and Kansanshi and DRC Copperbelt Deposits e.g. Lonshi, Frontier, Kamoa-Kakula).

About BEMETALS CORP.

BeMetals' founding Directors include Clive Johnson, Roger Richer, Tom Garagan and John Wilton. BeMetals is a new base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a significant base metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage base metals projects. The Company is advancing both its early stage, tier one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia, and its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, USA. The Company's growth strategy is led by a strong Board, key members of which have an extensive proven record of accomplishment in delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world. The Board, its Advisors, and senior management also provide outstanding deal flow of projects to BeMetals based upon their extensive network of contacts in the international minerals business.

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals, has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

