Vertical Exploration Appoints Gary Sosenko to Advisory Board

("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Sosenko to its Advisory Board.

For the past 40 years Mr. Sosenko has been intimately involved with the industrial minerals industry, serving in a number of key senior management positions over that time. Gary first started out in sales with J.M. Huber Corporation's Calcium Carbonate Division, before it became part of Huber Engineered Materials. While at Huber, Mr. Sosenko managed a $20 million territory that included Texas, Louisiana, and parts of the Midwest United States. In addition, Gary was also instrumental in finding and developing products for the plastics-polyester industries based on the unique properties of limestone sourced from Jamaica.

After leaving Huber, Gary then founded Advanced Minerals Technology (AMT) in 1993 and served as its President. AMT is focused on helping companies market their mineral-based and recycled by-products and works with all major industrial minerals including calcium carbonate, talc, mica, clay, silica, feldspar and wollastonite. Some of the more notable companies AMT has worked with over the past 25 years include large North American industrial minerals and construction materials firms such as Vulcan Materials, Powdermet, Protech Industries, Chemical Lime and Lafarge among others.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are very happy to have Mr. Sosenko join our Vertical Exploration team. Gary's extensive leadership experience in the non-metallic industrial minerals and construction materials sectors will be of significant benefit to Vertical. His senior management skills will also further complement our highly-qualified team of advisors, providing the Company with valuable advice in key areas such as strategic planning, operations, corporate governance, marketing and the raising of capital, as we move forward to unlock the potential of our St-Onge Wollastonite deposit."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

