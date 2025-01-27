Giant Mining Corp. Partners with ExploreTech to Expand 2025 Potential at Majuba Hill Copper Deposit

VANCOUVER, January 27, 2025 - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has engaged Exploration Technologies Inc. ("ExploreTech") from San Diego, California to apply their AI drill-planning technology to Giant's Majuba Hill Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill") Pershing County, Nevada, USA.

ExploreTech will use its Engine AI and cloud computing platform in conjunction with Giant's expert geology team to optimize trajectory, target generation, and resource definition. Majuba Hill has a wealth of exploration data that has been collected since the 1940s. This data will be synthesized in a manner that maximizes the probability of success for the upcoming drill program.



Click Image To View Full Size

Courtesy of ExploreTech

ExploreTech will take into consideration the proposed 2025 drilling campaigns along with previous exploration data. This data consists of over 80 previous drill holes and 80,000 feet of drilling, along with the results of previous extensive surface sampling, geological mapping, geophysics, underground sampling, rigorous studies, and analysis. ExploreTech will generate operational plans to achieve the best outcome for 2025 and provide further insight into the large copper target generated by the last 4 years of exploration by the Company.

ExploreTech will generate thousands of possible geological models and numerous optimized drilling campaigns which meet operational constraints and management goals.

The analysis will prioritize three goals:

• High-grade copper-silver zones within the Southern Breccia Corridor

• Expansion opportunities around the known higher-grade domains

• Identify the source porphyry which drives the mineralized breccias above.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Overview of ExploreTech's approach, courtesy of ExploreTech (www.exploretech.ai)

The company has outlined a first phase of its multi-phase 2025 drilling campaigns at Majuba Hill as announced on January 16th 2025. The first phase Core Program is designed to follow up hole MHB-30 ("MHB-30").

The underlying AI technology is co-developed by ExploreTech's founders based on their PhD research at Stanford University. This AI drill targeting tool forms the foundation of the next generation of mineral exploration technologies, used with success at multiple locations worldwide.

Alex Miltenberger, ExploreTech CEO states: "The United States - and the world - desperately needs critical mineral resources. To get those resources, it's absolutely essential to speed up exploration and development by 100x. We are excited by the prospects at Majuba Hill, located in the great state of Nevada, and look forward to assisting the Giant Mining team with this next phase of the project's development."

"It is a privilege to be working with the team at ExploreTech at this pivotal moment in the development at the Majuba Hill Copper Deposit. We are excited by the ability to use Artificial Intelligence to create thousands of models to compliment the exploration and development thesis of our already World Class technical team." said David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining. "2025 aims to be Majuba Hill and Giant Mining's most critical and exciting year yet and we couldn't be feeling more motivated by what we look to achieve and the outcome it could present for Giant Mining and its stakeholders."

About Exploration Technologies Inc.

ExploreTech's AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

ExploreTech first combines the geological concept with AI geophysical simulation to identify and locate where the source of a geophysical anomaly actually lies. This is done by testing thousands of possible explanations (models) for anomalies measured at the surface and selecting only those that closely match the real-world geophysics. The selected models of the combined geology and geophysics cluster around the most likely location of the anomaly. The program then evaluates the clusters in three dimensions to determine the optimal drilling trajectory to pierce as many of the target anomalies as possible. The entire process can be rerun as drill results for specific targets, or additional geophysical surveying, adds new information allowing improved vectoring to the best mineralized parts of a given ore system. This use of AI to reveal and reinforce target anomalies in existing geophysical datasets is a significant new exploration tool and has already been applied in several cases, some are viewable at www.exploretech.ai.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccia Corridors and Prominent Breccia Bodies

Drilling is planned to target the Southern Breccia Corridor with holes oriented to intersect the high-grade mineralized breccia. Drilling will focus on the deeper portions of the breccia and the extensions of the high-grade copper zones below the historic underground workings. The planned holes are expected to provide additional porphyry-related elements that will lead to the source porphyry.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth or plastic sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS Labs.

About Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit

Some of Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:

Location: Nevada - The #1 mining jurisdiction on the planet according to the Fraser Institute

Project Size: 9,684 Acres

Infrastructure: The Majuba Hill property is 113 road km (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 km (156 miles) northeast of Reno. Access is by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, and traveling westward 23 miles. People, Roads, Power and Water are the basic elements when considering infrastructure and Majuba Hill already has a solid infrastructure foundation for building a large facility which will provide significant savings compared to more remote projects.

History: Historical Producer

Drilling: 83,925 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $10.4 Million in development costs.

Mineralization: The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu - Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.

Expandability: IP Survey, deep drilling, step out drilling all suggest expandability with expansion open in all directions.

Fully Financed: Secured funding for 2025 Drilling Campaign

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward?looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward?looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward?looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

