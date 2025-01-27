TDG Gold Corp. to Complete $14.5 Million Private Placement Including Investment and Property Acquisition from Skeena Gold & Silver

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WHITE ROCK, January 27, 2025 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $14,550,000 (the "Offering"), including a strategic investment by Skeena Resources Ltd. ("Skeena Gold & Silver", "Skeena"). TDG has also entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Skeena pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Sofia Property (the "Sofia Property"), which consists of a group of mineral claims located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia (the "Acquisition") and which are contiguous with TDG's existing mineral claims (Figure 1). The proceeds of the Offering would facilitate the early mobilization and exploration to begin at TDG's Greater Shasta-Newberry project which is located directly adjacent to the AuRORA gold-rich porphyry discovery1 recently announced by Freeport McMoRan Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (see TDG's news release dated January 17, 2025, for further information).

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented, "The recent announcement of the AuRORA discovery1 on our boundary represents a paradigm shift for the whole Toodoggone District. Completion of the private placement, including the support of Skeena, advances our plans for a rapid, focused program to explore the potential extensions from AuRORA1 onto our 100% owned Greater Shasta-Newberry project. The acquisition of Skeena's Sofia project expands the scope of our porphyry target generative program without distracting from our core focus at Greater Shasta-Newberry. Skeena is a company that has demonstrated industry vision as well as the ability to advance projects in British Columbia. We are therefore thrilled to now be able to collaborate with the Skeena team in the Toodoggone District."

The Offering

The Company will issue up to 6,000,000 non-flow-through shares of the Company (the "NFT Shares") at a price of $0.50 per NFT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

In addition, as a condition to the completion of the Acquisition, Skeena shall act as the back-end purchaser of all the 14,000,000 charity flow-through shares of the Company (the "Charity FT Shares") to be issued, at a purchase price of $0.825 per Charity FT Share for gross proceeds of $11,550,000, and will acquire the Charity FT Shares from the original subscribers at a purchase price of $0.50 per Charity FT Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for (i) continued exploration on TDG's mineral properties in British Columbia, with a principal focus on the Greater Shasta-Newberry project and Baker Complex, and (ii) general working capital.

The Consideration Shares and all securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period from the date of issuance thereof. Finder's fees may be payable on portions of the Offering. The Acquisition and the Offering are expected to close concurrently, and remain subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Sofia Property Acquisition

The Sofia Property consists of ~9,000 hectares of mineral claims located within the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia. In 2021, a diamond drill program was completed on the property primarily targeting the potential for multiple epithermal vein sets. In 2021, Skeena acquired the property and in 2022 Skeena completed a nine diamond drillhole program that intercepted low-grade porphyry-style mineralization, and which has been interpreted by Skeena as potentially peripheral to a better mineralized system. The mineral claims composing the Sophia Property are in good standing until 2034.

Under the terms of the LOI, the Company has agreed to issue 8,000,000 of its common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.50 per Consideration Share to Skeena in exchange for a 100% interest in the Sofia Property.

The LOI provides that the Acquisition is subject to several conditions including, among other things, customary representations and warranties and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including Exchange approval.

Figure 1 - TDG's Mineral Tenure Holding and Sofia Acquisition.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 32,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership. TDG's projects include the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In January 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release January 08, 2025) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta ('Greater Shasta-Newberry'; news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the AuRORA discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd (news release January 17, 2025). In early 2024, TDG identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the 'Baker Complex' (news release Feb 28, 2024) and which is on trend with the AuRORA discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.

