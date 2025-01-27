Nortec Announces Drill Program at Sturgeon Lake VMS Project, Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, January 27, 2025 - Nortec Mineral Corp. (TSXV: NVT) (the "Company" or "Nortec") is pleased to announce exploration drilling is to begin in February at the volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") Sturgeon Lake Copper-Zinc-Lead Project, Ontario, Canada (Figure 1), located adjacent to Glencore plc's Mattabi Mine site. Drill targeting has been conducted using data received from both a ground Electromagnetic ("EM") survey conducted in Q4 2024 and from a 2023 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") survey.

Highlights

Maiden diamond drill program planned for February 2025.

Target Area 1 conductors (Figure 2) were first identified by the 2023 VTEM survey (see news release May 31, 2023) and have been further refined by a late-2024 ground-based EM survey.

To provided additional targeting confidence, all conductors were derisked via a soil survey that returned up to 125 ppm copper and 131 ppm gold (see news release November 21, 2023)

Limited historic drilling in the vicinity of Target Area 1 has returned anomalous gold, copper, zinc and lead values with up to 0.3% Cu and 0.9% Zn over 1.5m and 5.8 g/t gold and 0.6% lead over 0.91 meter (see Ontario Mineral Deposit Index MDI52G15NW00020).

Q4 2024 EM Survey

The Q4 2024 fixed-loop Time Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey conducted by Crone Geophysics, has been processed, interpreted and combined with data collected from the 2023 VTEM survey. This has resulted in generation of several Maxwell EM plates, which were used to refine conductors in Target Area 1 (Figure 2, 3) in preparation for diamond drilling.

Q1 2025 Drill Program

Numerous historical drill intercepts on the property host anomalous zinc - copper mineralization and favourable VMS geology. Historic drill holes also show strong potential for both copper and gold-rich VMS mineralization, such as 5.8g/t Au / 0.91 meters in C-81-2 (Ontario Assessment File 52G15NW0038) in Target Area 1 and 3.1% Cu / 0.3m in H9 (Ontario Assessment File 52G15NW0060) in Target Area 3. Historic hole locations have not been verified in the field and are interpreted from assessment reports.

Preparations are underway for a 500-meter, maiden drill program by the Company on the Sturgeon Lake Project. Drilling is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

About Sturgeon Lake VMS Property

The Sturgeon Lake VMS Property lies immediately north and adjacent to Glencore's past-producing Mattabi Mines and is host to the highly prospective continuation of the volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") producing volcanic stratigraphy.

The Sturgeon Lake VMS mining camp is host to five high-grade past producing zinc - copper - lead - silver - gold mines of Glencore Plc, having a total combined production of 19.8Mt @ 8.50% Zn, 1.06% Cu, 0.91% Pb and 119.7g/t Ag (Franklin, J. M., 1996. Volcanic-associated massive sulphide base metals in Eckstrand, O. R., Sinclair, W. D., Thorpe, R.I. (eds.), Geol. Survey Canada Geology of Canada 8, 158-183.).

The Sturgeon Lake Mine Camp is located within the prolific Sturgeon Lake greenstone belt in the Wabigoon sub-province of Ontario's Superior Province, approximately 270 kilometers northwest of Thunder Bay.





Figure 1. Sturgeon Lake Project location and geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/238386_figure1.jpg





Figure 2. Sturgeon Lake Project, showing Drill Target Areas, 2023 soils, and 2023 airborne Magnetic survey as background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/238386_figure2.jpg





Figure 3. Priority Drill Target Areas 1 and 2 showing 2024 EM survey lines (black) with 2024 EM plates (red), 2023 soils and airborne Mag as background

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4874/238386_figure3.jpg

Management Changes

Cameron Bell's, role as Vice President of Exploration has concluded. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bell for his valuable time and efforts on behalf of Nortec.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

