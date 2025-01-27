Elemental Altus Notes First Quarter of Production at Korali-Sud

Vancouver, January 27, 2025 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company")notes the announcement by Allied Gold Corp. ("Allied") (TSX: AAUC) of approximately 48,000 ounces of gold production from Korali-Sud during Q4 20241. Elemental Altus holds a 3% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the first 226,000 ounces of gold produced at the Korali licences, and an uncapped 2% NSR thereafter, in addition to multiple production-based milestone payments.

Highlights

Allied reported that the Sadiola Mine Complex produced 54,210 ounces of gold in Q4, driven by a full quarter of production at Korali-Sud, which contributed approximately 48,000 ounces

The reported figures represent the first quarter of full production from Korali-Sud where the Company has an initial 3% NSR, with production continuing into 2025

Sales from Korali-Sud occurred subsequent to year-end and will result in two quarters of contribution to Elemental Altus in Q1 2025

The Company also expects to receive a payment of US$1 million, the first of four milestone payments, payable 90 days after the commencement of commercial production from the royalty area

The Company's second milestone payment of US$2 million is payable after 100,000 ounces have been produced from the royalty area

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to see the progress Allied have made at the high-grade Korali-Sud deposit in recent months, producing close to fifty-thousand ounces of gold attributable to Elemental Altus' current 3% NSR royalty. Alongside ongoing royalty revenue, the Company will receive up to US$5 million in milestone payments as Korali-Sud advances. These payments are expected to contribute to record revenue for the company over the course of 2025 and 2026.

Further to current production, a significant Resource remains within Elemental Altus' royalty area where Allied have been actively progressing exploration. Sadiola is a major project with over 10 million ounces of Measured and Indicated Resources2 and the work that Allied is doing across the adjoining under-explored Korali-Sud and Lakanfla projects holds significant potential for Elemental Altus over the long term."

Korali-Sud (Sadiola) Gold Project, Western Mali

Elemental Altus' royalty on Allied's Sadiola gold mine covers a total area of 107km2, including the Korali-Sud and Lakanfla satellite deposits (Figure 1). Sadiola is located in western Mali along the Senegal-Mali shear zone, approximately 450km northwest of the capital city of Bamako.

As of December 31, 2023, prior to production commencement, Korali-Sud had a Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate of 6.1 million tonnes at 1.43g/t Au for contained gold of 280,000 ounces; and a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 8.8 million tonnes at 1.33g/t for 377,000 ounces of gold, inclusive of Mineral Reserves; both completed to CIM / NI 43-101 standards3. Elemental Altus also retains ongoing exploration exposure to the additional satellite deposit, Lakanfla, which has a small historical Resource and has demonstrated potential in carbonate-hosted karst targets similar to those seen at the nearby gold deposits of Sadiola and Yatela.

Elemental Altus' sold the combined project to Allied in November 2023 for a sale consideration of cash, a royalty and staged payments. The royalty comprises:

A 3% NSR royalty on the first 226,000 ounces produced from Korali-Sud

A 2% NSR royalty on all production thereafter from both Korali-Sud and Lakanfla

Additional staged payments as part of the consideration include:

US$1 million 90 days after commercial production

US$2 million within 90 days of production of 100,000 ounces from the Korali-Sud deposit; and

Two US$1 million payments when cumulative production reaches each of 150,000 ounces and then 200,000 ounces from Korali-Sud





Figure 1: ELE Royalty Coverage

Elemental Altus previously removed Korali-Sud royalty revenue from 2024 guidance due to uncertainty around timing of gold sales due to administrative delays. Allied have reported that the key formalities related to integrating Korali-Sud into the Sadiola complex have now been completed. Allied is actively evaluating the future contribution of Korali-Sud and expects to provide an update on this upside in due course.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental Altus, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Notes

1) "Allied Gold Announces Preliminary 2024 Fourth Quarter Operating Results Achieving Record Quarterly Production", dated January 22, 2025, at https://alliedgold.com/

2) "Allied Gold Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results: Implementing Operational Improvements, Securing Key Regulatory Approvals, Advancing Development At Kurmuk And Sadiola, And Strengthening Financial Flexibility Through Strategic Initiatives", dated November 7, 2024, at https://alliedgold.com/

3) "Allied Gold Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results: Establishing a Sustainable Production Platform Which Lays the Foundation For Significant Growth at Improving Costs", dated March 26, 2024, at https://alliedgold.com/

