Heritage Receives Drill Permit (DBL - Zone 3 Extension) and Secures additional Drill Program Contracts and Drill Mobilization

VANCOUVER, January 27, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has exercised as received its drilling permits in respect to its Zone 3 Extension application (Figure 2) within its flagship Drayton - Black Lake project ("DBL") (Figure 1). The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into an additional drill program contract, a labour contract and a Dozer D5 lease to support exploration activities at DBL. The Company's drilling team is mobilizing as of January 26, 2025 with drilling set to commence February 10th, 2025.

Highlights:

Zone 3 Extension - +10km permit approval for Diamond Drilling (Figure 2)

Labour Contract - 2025 Diamond Drill Program Minimum 4,000m and D5 Dozer Lease

Diamond Drill Mobilization Date January 26, 2025, Drill Start Date February 10, 2025



"We are thrilled to have received our diamond drill exploration permit, we now are fully permitted for the Zone-3 Extension. This area was recently staked in relation to the identification of a new mineralization system, intrusive related gold. Furthermore, securing key contracts in respects to drilling and confirming drill start date is a key update to all Stakeholders. Target areas of interest include: DBL (New Millennium, Zone 3, Zone 3 Extension and Zone 10) and Contact Bay - Rognan Mine Area). We look forward to updating the marketplace in short order on progress." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.



Figure 2 - DBL - 2025 Exploration Program and Diamond Drill Permit Area

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

