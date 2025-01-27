Belo Sun Mining Welcomes New Director to Its Board

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 - Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company" (TSX:BSX, OTCRB: BSXGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jack Lunnon as a director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Lunnon is a nominee of La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. ("La Mancha") appointed pursuant to the investor rights agreement among the Company and La Mancha (see Press Release dated December 30, 2024).

Mr. Jack Lunnon serves as Chief Technical Officer for the La Mancha group, where he is responsible for overseeing all technical aspects of their investments, having started with the group in 2021. He has over fifteen years of experience in geology, mining and investments. Jack also has significant board-level experience, having previously served as a director of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. - a TSXV-listed royalties company. Jack is a Chartered Geologist in London (CGeol) and Europe (EurGeol), with a specialism in Resource Geology.

Jack is an expert in manipulating geological models and has obtained a Citation in Geostatistics from the University of Alberta. Jack holds a Master of Geology (MGeol) degree from the University of Southampton, UK.

Prior to joining the La Mancha group, Jack was a Consultant Geologist for SLR Consulting (formerly RPA), where he performed countless due diligence reviews and audits on numerous projects across the world, and generated NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource and technical reports for multiple clients. Jack also previously worked for Micromine, a major geological software company, developing in-depth knowledge of advanced resource modelling. Jack's resource skills are backed by solid geological exploration experience across Africa, the Middle East, and Australia, working for world-class mining companies.

Ms. Ayesha Hira, Interim President and CEO of Belo Sun commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Jack Lunnon to our board as the La Mancha nominee as we look forward to working with La Mancha in the advancement of the Volta Grande Project. Jack's breadth of global technical experience will be an asset to the Board, along with his experience with the La Mancha group in Brazil, helping the company unlock value for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About the Company

The Volta Grande Gold Project is located in Para State, Brazil. Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF." For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

For more information, please contact BSX Mining Corp: (416) 309-2137

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the change in directors of the Company; and progress of the advancement of the Volta Grande Project. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.