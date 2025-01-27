Goldflare Announces a New Private Placement Offering of Common Shares

PIEDMONT, January 27, 2025 - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces a new private placement offering (the "Placement") presented to eligible investors, at a price of $0.045 per unit (1 unit = one (1) common share at a price of $0.045 + one (1) warrant allowing the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.07 per share, for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Placement) . The anticipated gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $504,000 or 11,200,000 units.
Closing is expected on February 24, 2025 or before. This private placement is subject to the finalization of formal documentation, regulatory approvals and conditional on the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities to be issued as part of the financing will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day following the closing date.
The proceeds from this common stock offering will be used to finance the Company's current operations and working capital needs.
Furthermore, the Company wishes to confirm that all of its previous placements (see press release dated January 6, 2025) are closed.
-30-
For more information:
Michel Desjardins President and CEO 819 638-9138 micheldesjardins@goldflare.ca
David Corbeil-Héneault Chief Financial Officer 450 622-4066 comptabilite@goldflare.ca
SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!