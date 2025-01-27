Menü Artikel
Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. Changes Name to Global Defence Metals Corp.

18:31 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, January 27, 2025 - Global Defence Metals Corp. (CSE: LAND) ("Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp." to "Global Defence Metals Corp." and the trading symbol will change from "LAND" to "MONI".

The effective date of the name change and symbol change is expected to be January 29, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Binyomin Posen
Director
416 481-2222
b@posen.ca

Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating exploration program expenditures. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively plan a program, third party land claims or failure to obtain permits. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238577


Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D30Q
CA23078B1040
