Avrupa Minerals Increases Land Position Close to Pyhasalmi Mine, Finland

Vancouver, January 27, 2025 - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: AVU) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new exploration permits within sight of the Pyhäsalmi Mine headframe through its partnership with Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy"). AFOy acquired the permits from Pyhäsalmi Mine Oy ("PMO"). In addition, both parties have agreed to collaborate in the ongoing exploration around the renowned Pyhäsalmi massive sulfide deposit, mined since 1969. The search is aimed at potential ore extensions and satellite deposits.

As part of the collaboration, PMO transferred its Komunneva and Lehto exploration permits to AFOy. Both parties signed a sales and purchase agreement on November 21, 2024. The agreement allows for AFOy to undertake generative exploration work within the permit boundaries, and if successful, potentially turn to PMO for partnering at later stages of exploration and development of a new mineral body. The initial cost to AFOy was nominal.

These two permits are located directly east of the Mining Concession and cover the presumed lateral extension of the mineral horizon over several kilometers (see Fig.1).



Fig 1. Location map of the Komunneva-Lehto permit application area.

Work will initially rely on the enormous database generated during decades of earlier studies, challenged by the structural complexity and large depth extent of the mineralization system (>1.5km). Despite the large amount of drilling to date, there are still a number of untested, prospective targets. These targets remain relevant, as the mining operation at Pyhäsalmi has not yet reached the end of its operating lifetime.

PMO previously studied these permit areas as part of its Near-Mine exploration program involving multiple geophysical surveys and drilling. Results to date confirm presence of intense alteration and mineralization along the interpreted lateral extension of the mineral horizon. Historic scout drilling cut anomalous zinc, copper and precious metals' values in 16 of the 46 holes drilled. AFOy initiated re-analysis of all historic data and information made available as part of the tenement transfers.

Meanwhile, PMO will focus its present ongoing exploration efforts on its Pyhäsalmi Mining Concession area and within a new exploration permit area located immediately to the south of the Mining Concession.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, "We are excited to work with Pyhäsalmi Mine Oy to begin new exploration in a clearly, well-mineralized area. Through partner Akkerman Finland Oy, we plan to take aggressive first steps to generate potential discovery of significant mineralization close to the historic mine. Further information to come after completion of the data compilation process."

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Mineira Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company holds one 49%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova Gold Project in Kosovo, optioned to Western Tethyan Resources, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

