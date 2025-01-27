Newmont Announces Early Redemption of its 5.30% Notes Due 2026

Committed to Reducing Debt and Further Strengthening Newmont's Financial Position

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont" or the "Company") and Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers") today announced the redemption of $927,754,000 in principal, fully retiring the 5.30% Notes due 2026 (the "Notes").

Including the early redemption of the 2026 Notes, Newmont will have retired approximately $1.4 billion of its debt over the last 12 months, demonstrating the Company's commitment to deleveraging and strengthening its balance sheet.

The Notes will be redeemed on February 7, 2025 (the "Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to the applicable make-whole amount for the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by these sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected redemption of the Notes, future debt balances, future cash flow generation, pending closing of asset divestitures and receipt of proceeds and future capital allocation priorities. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to Newmont's operations remaining consistent with plan and current expectations, market conditions and other planning assumptions. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in Newmont's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250127695677/en/

Contact

Investor Contact - Global

Neil Backhouse

investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Asia Pacific

Natalie Worley

apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact - Global

Shannon Lijek

globalcommunications@newmont.com