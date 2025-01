Extension of Waivers and Interest Deferral

28 January 2025 (Australia) - Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises the waivers announced on 27 November 2024 in relation to the Jervois Finland Working Capital Facility ("Facility") and the US$100 million 12.5% Idaho Cobalt Operations senior secured bonds ("ICO Bonds") as well as deferral of interest payments for the ICO Bonds have been extended to 29 January 2025 (New York).

