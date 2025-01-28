Bravo's Trenching Program Expands High Grade Oxide PGM+Au Mineralization

Highlights include 97m at 4.86g/t PGM+Au, including 24m at 14.36g/t PGM+Au and, 123m at 2.33g/t PGM+Au and, 145m at 1.42g/t PGM+Au, including 11m at 4.45g/t PGM+Au

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2025 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSX.V: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received assay results from nine trenches in the North, Central and Southwest Sectors at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the World Class Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"Trenching has consistently shown a greater lateral extent to the oxide PGM+Au mineralization at surface, which includes areas with significantly higher grades. The continued success of trenching results suggests the potential for an increase in the volume of oxide mineralization at Luanga. Additionally, the higher-grade zones within these sections align with or enhance the grades observed in the drilling below the trenches, further supporting our interpretation of supergene enrichment," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo.

Highlights Include:

Trenching across the strike of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit has been successfully completed, covering all three Sectors (North, Central and Southwest), and results are ready for inclusion in the upcoming mineral resource update.

Results highlight a significant expansion in the lateral extent of shallow oxide mineralization, extending across the topographic highs, along the entire 8.1km strike length of the Luanga deposit, whilst also confirming the presence of supergene enrichment in the saprolite zone.

Grades encountered in the trenches are often comparable to, or higher than, the grade of oxide mineralization and often exceed the grade of the underlying fresh rock.

Trench TRC24LU037 in the North Sector was positioned across historic hole FD0136 (17m @ 36g/t PGM+Au) and Bravo's twin hole DDH22LU043 (17m @ 38g/t PGM+Au). The trench results align well with the underlying drill intercepts, with 97m at 4.86g/t PGM+Au, including 24m at 14.36g/t, dispersed over this area.

Trenching has consistently shown evidence of "mushrooming" of the oxide mineralization and supergene enrichment. This demonstrates the potential for volumetric growth in oxide mineralization in the future.

TRENCH-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au

(g/t) TYPE TRC24LU033 151.8 297.0 145.2 1.00 0.37 0.04 0.03 1.42 Ox Including 197.4 208.7 11.3 3.21 0.96 0.12 0.16 4.45 Ox TRC24LU034 72.0 161.0 89.0 1.11 0.39 0.04 0.02 1.56 Ox TRC24LU037 0.0 96.9 96.9 2.49 1.87 0.32 0.18 4.86 Ox Including 61.5 85.9 24.4 7.04 5.82 0.97 0.52 14.36 Ox TRC24LU052 64.6 187.6 123.0 1.40 0.73 0.08 0.12 2.33 Ox

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are along the topographic surface.

Type: Ox = Oxide. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

Luanga Trenching Program

Trenching across the strike of the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit aims to improve the interpretation of near surface mineralization and to reduce the distance/spacing between assay data points with the objective of supporting mineral resource classification to the indicated category. The program has continued to be successful in meeting Bravo's objectives, with trenching now complete over all three Sectors of Luanga (North, Central and Southwest).

Trenches TRC24LU037, 039, and 041 cover the southern end of the North Sector. Trenches TRC24LU033 and 034 (Figure 1) are at the southern end of the Central Sector. Trenches TRC24LU047, 050, 052 and 054 are in the Southwest Sector. The current trenching program is now complete. Figure 5 shows the location of all trenches reported in this news release.

Trenching results continue to highlight significant expansion in the lateral extent of shallow oxide mineralization, which extends down both slopes of the topographically elevated areas, along the entire 8.1km strike length of the Luanga PGM+Au deposit. Results also continue to confirm the presence of enrichment in the saprolite zone (above the base of oxidation), encountering grades that are equal or better than average grades of oxide mineralization in surrounding drill holes. In the North Sector, trench TRC24LU037 (Figure 2, Section 1) passes above historic hole FD0136 (17m @ 36g/t PGM+Au) and the Bravo twin hole to this, 22LU043 (17m @ 38g/t PGM+Au). The Bravo twin hole replicated the historic hole extremely well, while the new trench result closely reflects the drill results below, with 97m at 4.86g/t PGM+Au (including 24m at 14.36g/t) dispersed over this area.

Figure 2 (Section 1) illustrates the extent of surface oxide mineralization compared to underlying narrower high-grade zones observed in historic hole FD0136 (17m @ 36g/t PGM+Au) and the Bravo twin hole to this, 22LU043 (17m @ 38g/t PGM+Au).

Trench TRC24LU037 shows similar high grades, but now dispersed over a much larger area, with 97m at 4.86g/t PGM+Au (including 24m at 14.36g/t). This "mushrooming" of oxide mineralization demonstrates the potential for volumetric growth in future oxide mineralization that was not possible to define by drilling alone.

Trenching has now been completed over the 8.1km strike length of the Luanga deposit.

Figure 3 (Section 2) clearly defines the position of mineralization where it reaches surface, while illustrating the extent of surface oxide mineralization compared to underlying zone of primary (fresh rock) mineralization observed in drilling below the trench.

Mineralized widths and grades in all 4 drill holes on this section are relatively similar, while the assay results in trench TRC24LU052 also reflect closely to the drilling. However, surface dispersion covers 123m across the topographic high, showing potential for volumetric growth while maintaining a similar grade. Again, this "mushrooming" of oxide mineralization in the supergene zone demonstrates the potential for volumetric growth in future oxide mineralization that was not possible to define by drilling alone.

The same sampling, assay laboratory procedures and QAQC protocols as applied to drill core sampling are applied to trench samples.

Luanga Drilling & Trenching Status

A total of 345 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 73,675.65 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 304 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 33 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes). A total of 45 trenches have been completed to date (for 9,065.73 metres), with results for all trenches reported.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts - Trenching

TRENCH-ID From (m) To (m) Thickness

(m) Pd (g/t) Pt (g/t) Rh (g/t) Au (g/t) PGM + Au

(g/t) TYPE TRC24LU033 61.10 76.70 15.60 0.45 0.14 0.04 0.15 0.79 Ox And 79.70 82.70 3.00 0.74 0.26 <0.01 0.24 1.25 Ox And 121.80 147.80 26.00 0.63 0.21 0.04 0.03 0.91 Ox And 151.80 297.00 145.20 1.00 0.37 0.04 0.03 1.42 Ox Including 197.35 208.65 11.30 3.21 0.96 0.12 0.16 4.45 Ox And 303.00 323.20 20.20 0.24 0.21 0.01 0.01 0.46 Ox TRC24LU034 72.00 160.95 88.95 1.11 0.39 0.04 0.02 1.56 Ox And 167.45 181.45 14.00 0.45 0.26 0.02 0.01 0.74 Ox TRC24LU037 0.00 96.90 96.90 2.49 1.87 0.32 0.18 4.86 Ox Including 61.50 85.90 24.40 7.04 5.82 0.97 0.52 14.36 Ox And 129.80 144.60 14.80 0.97 0.33 0.09 0.09 1.48 Ox TRC24LU039 41.40 75.10 33.70 0.38 0.30 0.07 0.05 0.08 Ox And 108.90 132.90 24.00 0.23 0.18 0.02 0.04 0.47 Ox TRC24LU041 0.00 29.00 29.00 0.56 0.24 0.05 0.07 0.91 Ox And 114.10 117.10 3.00 0.52 0.25 0.01 0.08 0.86 Ox TRC24LU047 15.00 31.00 16.00 0.38 0.19 <0.01 0.02 0.59 Ox And 90.40 117.95 27.55 0.48 0.19 0.02 0.02 0.70 Ox TRC24LU050 3.00 79.60 76.60 0.64 0.30 0.03 0.02 1.00 Ox TRC24LU052 0.00 9.70 9.70 0.59 0.09 0.01 0.04 0.74 Ox And 21.40 48.70 27.30 0.73 0.33 0.02 0.10 1.18 Ox And 64.60 187.60 123.00 1.40 0.73 0.08 0.12 2.33 Ox TRC24LU054 31.15 101.75 70.60 0.57 0.29 0.02 0.02 0.90 Ox

Notes: All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are along the topographic surface.

Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. A fully funded +70,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program was completed in 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "consistent", "greater", "significant", "high-grade", "success", "potential", "increase", "enhance", "growth", "improve", "highlight", "better", "extremely well", "much larger", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's trenching program; the interpretation of the results of trench data, including that the mineralization thickens in the saprolite, is locally supergene enriched, and the impact on future mineral resource estimates thereof; the potential that similar thickening and supergene enrichment may be present along the entire strike length of the Luanga deposit and the impact on mineral resource estimates thereafter; the potential future economics of the saprolite material, including the recoverability of PGMs and Au therein; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to results from trenching reasonably reflect consistent zones of oxide mineralization and that future results from additional trenching will continue to see similar broad distribution of oxides with higher grades that the current MRE; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Trench Location Details

HOLE-ID Company East (m) North (m) RL (m) Datum Length (m) Azimuth Dip Sector TRC24LU033 Bravo 658359.078 9340470.903 280.299 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 327.20 330.00 0.00 Central TRC24LU034 Bravo 658257.324 9340435.153 263.185 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 257.05 330.00 0.00 Central TRC24LU037 Bravo 659875.608 9341968.861 250.115 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 221.20 90.00 0.00 North TRC24LU039 Bravo 659928.216 9342174.621 254.461 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 226.40 90.00 0.00 North TRC24LU041 Bravo 659999.874 9342374.707 266.094 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 130.80 90.00 0.00 North TRC24LU047 Bravo 657700.372 9340068.723 261.638 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 117.95 360.00 0.00 Southwest TRC24LU050 Bravo 657515.471 9339990.007 264.216 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 131.70 360.00 0.00 Southwest TRC24LU052 Bravo 657303.352 9339769.572 248.531 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 187.60 360.00 0.00 Southwest TRC24LU054 Bravo 656852.760 9339498.336 253.424 SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S 169.95 360.00 0.00 Southwest

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo SGS Geosol Preparation Method Method Method For All Elements Pt, Pd, Au Rh Trace Elements PRPCLI (85% at 200#) FAI515 FAI30V ICP40B

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.