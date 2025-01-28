LAURION Announces DCIP and Magnetotellurics Geophysical Survey to Commence in March 2025

Toronto - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTC: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has executed a contract with Quantec Geoscience Ltd. ("Quantec Geoscience") to conduct a deep-penetrating Titan DCIP and Magnetotellurics ("MT") geophysical survey at the Corporation's flagship Ishkõday Project. The survey, scheduled to commence in March 2025, will focus on the Sturgeon River Mine and Brenbar Mine areas.

The primary objective of this survey is to enhance the understanding of the structural and lithological framework of the Ishkõday property. By utilizing advanced geophysical technologies, the survey aims to:

Identify geological structures: Detect variations in resistivity and chargeability to reveal subsurface features, including faults, lithological changes and geometric control of mineralization.

Map lithology: Distinguish between different rock types, most notably volcanic, dioritic intrusion and mafic dykes to help refine detailed geological models to guide future exploration efforts.

The Titan DCIP and MT survey will cover approximately 26.4 kilometers across 11 survey lines within the Sturgeon River Mine and Brenbar Mine areas, providing high-resolution data to depths of up to 1.5 to 2.0 kilometers. LAURION anticipates that the results from the survey will significantly advance its exploration strategy by identifying large-scale structures and enhancing drill targeting.

"This geophysical survey represents a critical step in advancing our understanding of the Ishkõday property's deep mineral potential," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "The combination of deep-resistivity and chargeability imaging will allow us to refine our understanding of the sub-surface, assist in delineating mineralized structures with greater precision and support our strategic drilling programs in 2025."

Quantec Geoscience is a leader in geophysical services, employing their state-of-the-art Titan technology. Fieldwork is expected to take approximately 26 days, with results and interpretations anticipated by mid-2025.

Further updates will be provided as the survey progresses. LAURION is also actively working on the 3D modelling and compilation of its 2024 drilling and fieldwork to support the development of its 2025 exploration program, which will consist of drilling and fieldwork aimed at advancing key project targets.

LAURION remains committed to unlocking the value of the Ishkõday property through innovative exploration methods, strategic partnerships, and focused project execution.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 273,494,904 outstanding shares of which approximately 72% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories. LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.

LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs. In the meanwhile, LAURION will continue to work towards advancing the Ishkõday Project while exploring opportunities and potential transactions that are strategically beneficial to the Corporation and its shareholders.

