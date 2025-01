IperionX December 2024 Quarterly Report

IperionX Ltd. (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to release its Quarterly Report for the period ended December 31, 2024, highlighting excellent progress at the titanium manufacturing campus in Virginia, completing inaugural "end-to-end" commercial HAMRTM production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128892692/en/

Clockwise from top left: Titanium scrap; Finished titanium metal powder; IperionX metal production team with a drum of finished titanium metal powder in front of the HAMR furnace at the Titanium Production Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company is in a very strong financial position, including US$77.1 million in cash, with an additional US$4.1 million available under the DPA Title III funding program.

A link to the full announcement can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128892692/en/

Contact

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com