Yukon Metals Appoints Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2025 - Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.

Ms. Gattens has nearly fifteen years of experience in the global mining and metals sector, spanning corporate development, investor relations, ESG, and digital transformation roles within publicly listed companies. Prior to joining Yukon Metals, Ms. Gattens served as Vice President, Corporate Development at the JDS Group of Companies. She previously held roles of increasing responsibility with Sun Peak Metals Corp., VRIFY, and Finning Digital. Ms. Gattens spent the first six years of her career at Goldcorp Inc., where she delivered impactful results in capital markets and stakeholder engagement.

Ms. Gattens serves on the Board of Directors for Women in Mining British Columbia. She holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, a Bachelor of Political Science and Economics from the University of Victoria and is certified in ProSci Change Management.

Rory Quinn, President & CEO, remarked, "We are thrilled to add Kaeli Gattens to Yukon Metals' senior management team at this important time for the Company as we advance drilling on three properties this season. Kaeli brings with her a vast experience operating across the mining space with a large network of stakeholders, and she has already made a meaningful contribution to Yukon Metals in a very short amount of time. Her commitment to giving back to both the industry and the community aligns with Yukon Metals' values, and we are proud to support her efforts."

ABOUT YUKON METALS CORP.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component.

The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

THE YUKON

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the incremental release from escrow of the Consideration Shares, the resumption of trading of the Common Shares and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.