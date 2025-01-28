Victoria Gold Corp. Files Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 - PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., solely in its capacity as receiver and manager of Victoria Gold Corp. ("VGC"), announced today that 42,132,139 common shares ("Shares") of Lahontan Gold Corp. ("Lahontan") owned by VGC have been sold pursuant to a share purchase agreement for aggregate gross proceeds of $842,642.78 (the "Transaction"). The Shares were sold at a price of $0.02 per Share to a group of institutional and retail investors arranged by VGC's agent, Haywood Securities Inc.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, VGC held 49,126,046 Shares, representing approximately 23.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Lahontan. Accordingly, the disposition of the Shares represents a decrease in VGC's ownership to 3.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Lahontan.

The Shares were sold in reliance upon the prospectus exemptions in NI 45-102 (Section 2.8 - Exemption for a Trade by a Control Person).

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., in its capacity as receiver and manager of VGC (ca_victoriagold@pwc.com). A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by VGC in connection with the transaction described above will be available on the VGC's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

