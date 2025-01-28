Rare Element Resources Provides Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Update

Plant commissioning progressing for production in 1Q 2025

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "RER") (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to provide this progress update on the Company's rare earth processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton, Wyoming (the "Demonstration Plant"). The Demonstration Plant, which has been designed and constructed to advance the Company's proprietary processing and separation technology, has progressed through the equipment shakedown process and is in the final stages of commissioning. The initial phase of production is expected by the end of the first quarter 2025. The Demonstration Plant, utilizing innovative and proprietary processing and separation technology, is expected to generate the operational and economic data necessary for the design of a commercial-scale plant.

"As we have navigated the equipment shakedown process, which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2024, we have gained key operating criteria for the upcoming implementation of our proprietary process," stated Jaye Pickarts, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "With the Bear Lodge feed material prepared and stockpiled, permitting and licensing completed, and the initial staffing by our Wyoming-based operations labor contractor mobilized and trained, we look forward to commencing our phased approach to the full extraction and separation processing."

The progress of the Company's plant comes at a time when the newly inaugurated Federal administration has announced an enhanced focus on critical minerals and rare earths. On January 20, 2025, one day after his inauguration, President Trump issued the "Unleashing American Energy" Executive Order, which included (i) several urgent critical mineral and rare earth directives, including the immediate review of all agency actions that potentially burden the development of domestic energy resources with particular attention to critical minerals; (ii) directing the Secretary of Energy to ensure that critical mineral projects, including the processing of critical minerals, receive consideration for Federal support; (iii) directing the Secretary of Defense to consider the needs of the U.S. in supplying and maintaining the National Defense Stockpile to provide a robust supply of critical minerals; and (iv) establishing the U.S. position as the leading producer and processor of rare earth minerals, which will create jobs and prosperity at home, strengthen supply chains for the U.S. and its allies, and reduce the global influence of malign and adversarial states.

Ken Mushinski, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe the timing of our plant's operation aligns perfectly with our country's drive to secure a near-term diversified and secure domestic source of critical rare earths for American defense and high-tech needs and are pleased to see the immediate action taken by the incoming Trump Administration. Our Bear Lodge Critical Rare Earth Project, including our deposit rich in magnet materials, along with our innovative processing and separation technology, is poised to address the directive to secure a domestic rare earth supply and stockpile to feed into the emerging domestic supply chain."

The Demonstration Plant is expected to operate for up to 10 months and produce up to 10 tons of Nd/Pr oxide, which will support the Company's discussions with potential strategic partners and offtake customers.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded, strategic materials company focused on delivering rare earth products for technology, energy, and defense applications by advancing the Bear Lodge Rare Earth Project in northeast Wyoming. Bear Lodge is a significant mineralized district containing many of the less common, more valuable, critical rare earths that are essential for high-strength permanent magnets, electronics, fiber optics, laser systems for medical technology and defense, as well as technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

