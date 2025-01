Lexston Announces Cancellation Of Stock Options

Number of Cancelled Options Original Date of Grant Expiry Date Exercise Price 57,500 October 3, 2022 October 3, 2027 $0.50 95,000 January 11, 2024 January 11, 2029 $0.80 150,000 June 5, 2024 June 5, 2029 $0.90 140,000 October 7, 2024 October 7, 2029 $0.80

Vancouver - Lexston Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 442,500 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Cancelled Options were comprised of the following:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

