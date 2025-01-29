Camino Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2025 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") previously announced on January 10, 2025.

Under the First Tranche, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,741,665 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.21 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,625,750. The Common Shares were distributed by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, and accordingly, are subject to a hold period of four month and one day from the closing date (expiring on May 29, 2025), in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The gross proceeds from the Financing will be applied towards corporate working capital, legal expenses, engineering studies, and general administrative expenses. Completion of the Financing remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid a finders' fee of $1,050 to an arm's length registered finder.

TSXV Policy 5.9 and MI 61-101

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 3,690,475 Common Shares in the First Tranche (approximately $775,000), which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument - 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the TSXV ("Policy 5.9") (which incorporates the requirements of MI 61-101). However, such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares acquired by the insiders of the Company, nor the consideration for the Common Shares paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101.

The exact extent of participation by insiders of the Corporation in the First Tranche was not determined sufficiently in advance of the closing thereof, and accordingly, the Company expects to file a material change report relating to the First Tranche less than 21 days from completion of the First Tranche, which is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI 43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

