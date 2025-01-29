MAG Announces Fourth Quarter and 2024 Production From Juanicipio and Provides Initial 2025 Production Guidance

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2025 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") reports production from Juanicipio (56% / 44% Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo") and MAG, respectively) for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2024. These results demonstrate strong sustained quarter on quarter operational performance throughout 2024 and reinforce Juanicipio's position as a world class silver asset.

Steady throughput: The Juanicipio plant maintained steady production with 333,612 tonnes of ore processed in Q4, consistent with Q3. All material processed in 2024 was processed through the Juanicipio plant.

Solid grade performance: In line with plan, silver head grade averaged 417 grams per tonne ("g/t") during the quarter delivering a guidance beating 2024 head grade of 468g/t. Both metrics exceeded expectations, reflecting the high quality of the resource.

Consistent precious metal recovery: Incremental metallurgical improvements implemented in the first half of the year delivered consistently high precious metal recovery rates which were further supported by ongoing circuit optimisation efforts.

Robust production output: Preliminary Q4 production included 4.3 million ounces of silver and 9,041 ounces of gold. For the full year, Juanicipio produced a total of 18.6 million ounces of silver and 39,029 ounces of gold, marking a 10.5% and 6.3% year-over-year increase, respectively.

Guidance beat: Enhanced grades and higher recovery delivered silver production exceeding the top end of revised production guidance by 1.3 million ounces reinforcing confidence in Juanicipio's long-term potential.



Production highlights (100% basis):

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 % Chg Q4 2023* % Chg 2024 2023* % Chg Milling t 333,612 332,290 0.4% 346,766 -3.8% 1,328,178 1,268,757 4.7% Head grade Silver g/t 417 481 -13.3% 467 -10.7% 468 472 -0.8% Gold g/t 1.15 1.32 -12.9% 1.37 -16.1% 1.25 1.27 -1.6% Lead % 1.49 1.58 -5.7% 1.35 10.4% 1.50 1.15 30.4% Zinc % 2.79 2.83 -1.4% 2.44 14.3% 2.78 2.06 35.0% Production Silver koz 4,257 4,886 -12.9% 4,505 -5.5% 18,571 16,812 10.5% Gold oz 9,041 10,801 -16.3% 10,591 -14.6% 39,029 36,729 6.3% Lead1 klb 9,881 10,656 -7.3% 9,189 7.5% 39,199 28,351 38.3% Zinc2 klb 15,633 16,757 -6.7% 15,086 3.6% 65,891 44,754 47.2%

* Includes material processed at the Fresnillo, Saucito and Juanicipio beneficiation plants.

1 Lead recovered to lead concentrate.

2 Zinc recovered to zinc concentrate.

2025 Guidance

As reported by Fresnillo, silver production at Juanicipio is forecast to range between 14.7 million and 16.7 million ounces. This guidance is based on a throughput rate of 4,000 tonnes per operating day at head grade ranges of 380g/t to 430 g/t silver and 1.2 g/t to 1.4g/t gold. Head grades are anticipated to fluctuate due to the balancing of the three subvertical ramps and the mining of different sections of the orebody. Production is expected to be weighted toward the second and third quarters of 2025, reflecting mine sequencing and anticipated grade variability. Comprehensive cost and production guidance will be provided with the release of the Company's operational and financial results at the end of Q1 2025.

"Delivering silver production of nearly 19 million ounces in 2024 is a testament to the quality and resilience of the Juanicipio project and the quality of the team's execution," said George Paspalas, MAG Silver's President and CEO. "Consistently strong grades and reliable recoveries have laid the foundation for sustained performance and positioned us to continue unlocking value in the years ahead. While guidance reflects expected variability in grades and production rates due to mine sequencing, it underscores the sustainable operation we have built at Juanicipio. We remain focused, together with Fresnillo, on delivering consistent performance, optimizing costs, and driving value creation for all our stakeholders."

Qualified Person: All scientific or technical information in this press release is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Gary Methven, P.Eng., who is a "Qualified Person" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("National Instrument 43-101" or "NI 43-101"). Mr. Methven is not independent as he is Vice President, Technical Services of MAG.

About MAG Silver Corp. (www.magsilver.com)

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to mining and processing operations, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

