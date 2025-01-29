NOA Lithium Announces Launch of 2025 Exploration Activities at Rio Grande Project

BUENOS AIRES, January 29, 2025 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of its 2025 exploration activities, it has completed 28 Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") geophysics procedures that supplement previous geophysical campaigns carried out at the Company's Rio Grande Project (the "RioGrandeProject"), and will further support the start of the fresh/industrial water exploration program, which is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

The Company has already identified three areas with potential to supply industrial/fresh water for use in its Rio Grande Project and the VES survey will help further define the potential of one of these areas.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "We have already identified three areas with good potential to source water for the development of our Rio Grande Project. The results will allow us to prioritize where to start our water drilling campaign, which we plan to initiate during this current quarter. This will be a significant step in the development of our flagship Rio Grande Project."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

David O'Connor P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

