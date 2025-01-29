Panther Minerals Applauds Executive Order Concerning Alaskan Resource Development

Vancouver, January 29th, 2025 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to provide its show of support for the "Unleashing Alaska" executive order, signed by President Trump on his first day back in office. President Trump signed this executive order which reverses previous policies and actions relating to Alaska's lands and resources which have had a significant negative impact on natural resources development in the state.

Panther's President and CEO Robert Birmingham commented: "To have the new administration led by President Trump follow through with its promises of supporting the abundant natural resources in Alaska, with a view of energy independence, will truly empower all those working in the vast energy and mineral resources statewide. This critical path set will help lead to new prospects all while prioritizing Alaska's unparalleled energy and mineral development opportunities."

The full executive order can be viewed through the Whitehouse presidential actions website: Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential - The White House

Some key takeaways are:

Plan to 'maximize the development" and production of Alaska's natural resources

Expedite permitting and leasing of energy and natural resource projects in state

Consideration of building stockpiles of critical and strategic metals

Promote liquid natural gas production from the North Slope oil fields

Work towards initiation of the Ambler Access Road, which would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek option reflects the Company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

Mr. Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For more information please visit: www.pantherminerals.ca or email info@pantherminerals.ca.

